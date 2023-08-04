Megan Stern Brings Her Award-Winning Solo Comedy, UPLINE: IT'S NOT A SHOW, IT'S AN OPPORTUNITY, To The 2023 Cannonball Festival

New York-based Megan Stern will bring her solo comedy Upline: It's Not a Show, It's an Opportunity to Philadelphia as part of the Cannonball Festival.

Upline is a ridiculous ride through the world of Varmon - the fictional multi-level marketing beauty empire that promises both flawless skin and financial freedom. By the end of this absurd, interactive, and award-winning solo comedy, you'll be ready to sign up and become a Varmonista yourself. Just remember … it's not a pyramid scheme. The show will be presented at the MAAS Studio on September 6, 12, and 19 at 8pm.

Upline is a solo satire exploring such themes as capitalism, gender roles, and that ever-elusive American Dream. Directed and co-devised by multi-award winning performer/director Shannan Calcutt (Cirque du Soleil, Spiegelworld), the show is heavily influenced by clown and bouffon performance styles. Upline is co-devised and performed by Megan Stern, whose work has been called “excellent” (Los Angeles Times), “utterly delightful” (Broadway World), and “a complete original” (Chicago Theater Beat).

Upline is the recent winner of both the Audience Pick and Critics' Choice awards at the Atlanta Fringe, where festival judges called it “An absolute delight of a show,” “beautiful, smart, hilarious work,” and “a marvel.” Upline premiered at the Cincinnati Fringe Festival where it won the the Artist's Pick for Encore. The League of Cincinnati Theatres called the show “Very interactive, super fun… crafted with care and attention to hilarious detail.”

Upline: It's Not a Show, It's an Opportunity

a part of the 2023 Cannonball Festival/FringeArts Festival/Philly Free Fringe

Performed by Megan Stern

Directed by Shannan Calcutt Co-devised by Megan Stern and Shannan Calcutt

MAAS Building Studio 1320 N 5th St, Philadelphia, PA 19122

Wednesday Sept 6, Tuesday Sept 12, and Tuesday Sept 19 at 8:00pm

For more information about this show and the festival in general, please visit Click Here and fringearts.com.

