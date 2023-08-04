Megan Stern Brings Her Award-Winning Solo Comedy, UPLINE: IT'S NOT A SHOW, IT'S AN OPPORTUNITY, To The 2023 Cannonball Festival

Upline is a ridiculous ride through the world of Varmon - the fictional multi-level marketing beauty empire that promises both flawless skin and financial freedom.

By: Aug. 04, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Photo 1 Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
LOVE IS AFOOT! Is Afoot At The Miller Center of the Arts This August Photo 2 LOVE IS AFOOT! Is Afoot At The Miller Center of the Arts This August
Claire Camp Will Teach Broadway Jazz in Philadelphia Photo 3 Claire Camp Will Teach Broadway Jazz in Philadelphia
Philadelphia Orchestra Cancels Spring 2024 California Tour Photo 4 Philadelphia Orchestra Cancels Spring 2024 California Tour

Megan Stern Brings Her Award-Winning Solo Comedy, UPLINE: IT'S NOT A SHOW, IT'S AN OPPORTUNITY, To The 2023 Cannonball Festival

Megan Stern Brings Her Award-Winning Solo Comedy, UPLINE: IT'S NOT A SHOW, IT'S AN OPPORTUNITY, To The 2023 Cannonball Festival

New York-based Megan Stern will bring her solo comedy Upline: It's Not a Show, It's an Opportunity to Philadelphia as part of the Cannonball Festival. 

Upline is a ridiculous ride through the world of Varmon - the fictional multi-level marketing beauty empire that promises both flawless skin and financial freedom. By the end of this absurd, interactive, and award-winning solo comedy, you'll be ready to sign up and become a Varmonista yourself. Just remember … it's not a pyramid scheme. The show will be presented at the MAAS Studio on September 6, 12, and 19 at 8pm.

Upline is a solo satire exploring such themes as capitalism, gender roles, and that ever-elusive American Dream. Directed and co-devised by multi-award winning performer/director Shannan Calcutt (Cirque du Soleil, Spiegelworld), the show is heavily influenced by clown and bouffon performance styles. Upline is co-devised and performed by Megan Stern, whose work has been called “excellent” (Los Angeles Times), “utterly delightful” (Broadway World), and “a complete original” (Chicago Theater Beat).

Upline is the recent winner of both the Audience Pick and Critics' Choice awards at the Atlanta Fringe, where festival judges called it “An absolute delight of a show,” “beautiful, smart, hilarious work,” and “a marvel.” Upline premiered at the Cincinnati Fringe Festival where it won the the Artist's Pick for Encore. The League of Cincinnati Theatres called the show “Very interactive, super fun… crafted with care and attention to hilarious detail.”

Upline: It's Not a Show, It's an Opportunity
a part of the 2023 Cannonball Festival/FringeArts Festival/Philly Free Fringe 

Performed by Megan Stern
Directed by Shannan Calcutt  Co-devised by Megan Stern and Shannan Calcutt 
MAAS Building Studio 1320 N 5th St, Philadelphia, PA 19122
Wednesday Sept 6, Tuesday Sept 12, and Tuesday Sept 19 at 8:00pm

For more information about this show and the festival in general, please visit Click Here and fringearts.com.


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Philadelphia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 



RELATED STORIES - Philadelphia

1
Directors Gathering Announces Convening 2023: Universality Of Art-Making With Nataki Garre Photo
Directors Gathering Announces Convening 2023: Universality Of Art-Making With Nataki Garrett As Keynote Speaker

Directors Gathering (DG), a membership organization that offers theatre directors consistent community, announces the 2023 (DG) Convening: The Universality of Art-Making, with keynote speaker, artistic leader at large, Nataki Garrett, happening virtually Saturday, September 30th - Sunday, October 1st.

2
The Naked Stark Brings FALLING UP to Cannonball Festival Photo
The Naked Stark Brings FALLING UP to Cannonball Festival

Falling Up, The Naked Stark's new collaborative dance work will be presented during Cannonball Festival on September 2nd, 8th, and 14th. The interdisciplinary piece features a unique and shiftable set created in collaboration with Evan Dawson, a sound score created in collaboration with Lee Clarke, and short films created by Amalia Colón-Nava.

3
Philly AIDS Thrift to Host 50th Anniversary Celebration for Giovannis Room, Americas Longe Photo
Philly AIDS Thrift to Host 50th Anniversary Celebration for Giovanni's Room, America's Longest Running LGBTQ Bookstore

Join the 50th anniversary celebration of Giovanni's Room, America's longest running LGBTQ bookstore, at Philadelphia AIDS Thrift. Be part of this milestone event honoring the bookstore's rich history and contributions to the community. Don't miss out on the festivities and join the celebration in style.

4
Four Free Outdoor Events Set The Stage For Festival O23 Photo
Four Free Outdoor Events Set The Stage For Festival O23

On August 24, Opera Philadelphia teams up with the East Passyunk Opera Project (ePOP) for Center City District's “Arts on Center Stage” in Dilworth Park. Opera singers will give a live concert in the heart of Center City, just outside City Hall.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Stars Reveal Their Favorite Performances Video Video: HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Stars Reveal Their Favorite Performances
Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts Video
Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts
Interview: Joshua Bassett & Sofia Wylie's Favorite HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Memories Video
Interview: Joshua Bassett & Sofia Wylie's Favorite HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Memories
Watch the Maroulis & the ROCK & ROLL MAN Cast Perform on THE VIEW Video
Watch the Maroulis & the ROCK & ROLL MAN Cast Perform on THE VIEW
View all Videos

Philadelphia SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Justin Willman - Magic for Humans in Person Tour
Keswick Theatre (9/15-9/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Simon Boccanegra
Academy of Music (9/22-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ulysses Owens Jr. Big Band
Penn Live Arts (10/29-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Live Conversation with John Cusack following a screening of High Fidelity
Keswick Theatre (10/13-10/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Madame Butterfly
Academy of Music (4/26-5/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Negro Ensemble Company - No Policy, No Justice
Penn Live Arts (10/20-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill
Labuda Center for the Performing Arts (7/19-8/06)VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Big Fish
Temple Theaters (11/09-11/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Doug Varone and Dancers
Penn Live Arts (11/17-11/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Legend of Sleepy Hollow
Montgomery Theater (10/13-10/22)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You