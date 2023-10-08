Media Theatre for the Performing Arts Presents Regional Premiere of THE PROM

The Media Theatre for the Performing Arts is presenting the highly anticipated regional premiere production of "The Prom," a dazzling and heartwarming musical comedy captivating audiences now until October 29, 2023. This joyous and uplifting performance takes place at the historic Media Theatre, located at 104 East State Street, delivering an unforgettable experience for theatre enthusiasts of all ages.



"The Prom" is a Tony Award-nominated musical that combines humor, heart, and an unforgettable score to tell a story of acceptance, love, and the transformative power of theatre. With its infectious songs, energetic dance numbers, and a touching message of inclusivity, "The Prom" is celebrated by audiences and critics alike.



Director and Choreographer Christian Ryan says, "The Prom” brings to us a refreshing take on how to be human. The most formative time in every human's life is our adolescence. Lessons we learn in high school carry with us the rest of our lives. “The Prom” hilariously brings us the cycle of the human experience and meets it with the tumultuous period of youth, giving us the question we all seek: What must I do to be heard and respected?"



Based on an original concept by Jack Viertel and inspired by real-life events, "The Prom" features a talented cast of professional actors who bring this heartwarming tale to life. Audiences can expect a night filled with laughter, tears, and the irresistible urge to dance in the aisles.



"The Prom" is directed and choreographed by Media Theatre Artistic Director Christian Ryan, and features music by Matthew Sklar, Lyrics by Chad Beguelin, and book by Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin. The Acting Company includes: Michelle Jennings, Christopher Sapienza, Adam Hoyak, Anne Marie Snyder, Kali Clougherty, Jessica Money, Dominick Sannelli, Vaughn Meccod, Ryane Nicole Studivant, Amy Chen, Hannah Catanoso, Livvie Hirshfield, Sierra Safran, Matthew Green, Lance Raikes, John Rouleau, Josiah Jacoby. There is also a live orchestra of eight musicians.

This production promises to be a highlight of the 2023/2024 season at The Media Theatre, continuing the theatre's tradition of presenting exceptional entertainment to the community.



Join us for an evening of laughter, love, and unforgettable entertainment as we bring "The Prom" to life on our stage. Get your tickets now and be part of the magic!



For more information about "The Prom" and to purchase tickets, please visit the link below or contact the box office at 610.891.0100.



About The Media Theatre for the Performing Arts:

The Media Theatre for the Performing Arts is a beloved cultural institution in Media, PA, dedicated to producing high-quality theatrical productions that entertain, inspire, and engage the local community. With a rich history spanning several decades, The Media Theatre is committed to fostering a love for the performing arts and providing a platform for both emerging and seasoned talent to shine.