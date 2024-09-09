Matti McLean's Immersive Live Art Experience, BODIES, to be Presented At Philly Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Matti McLean's immersive live art experience, BODIES, is set to captivate audiences at the Philadelphia Fringe Festival with four days of thought-provoking performances. Recently named "Jurors' Choice" at the On The Edge Fringe Festival 2024, *BODIES* has quickly become a celebrated exploration of the human experience through storytelling and live body painting.

Taking place from September 14th-18th at The Nest (1615 N Delaware Ave), BODIES combines humor, introspective monologues, and the transformative art of live body painting, delving into themes of self-acceptance, human connection, and authenticity. The production offers a unique interactive experience for audiences, blending visual artistry and performance in a way that pushes boundaries and sparks meaningful conversations about art and identity.

Artist and performer Matti McLean, who hails from Northern Ontario, will use the stage to paint both live models and himself as part of this deeply personal exploration. This award-winning show invites viewers to witness a powerful narrative about embracing oneself in a world that often demands change.

**Event Details:**

- BODIES at the Philadelphia Fringe Festival

- Doors at 7:30, Showtime at 8:00

- The Nest, 1615 N Delaware Ave, Philadelphia

- Tickets available at https://phillyfringe.org/events/bodies/

For those looking to experience a one-of-a-kind fusion of art and storytelling, *BODIES* is not to be missed. To learn more about the show, watch live painting sessions, or support the project, visit www.CantStandSittingProductions.com or follow Matti McLean on social media.

**About BODIES**

BODIES is an immersive live art experience created by touring Fringe artist Matti McLean, combining body painting, humour, and personal storytelling. It has been recognized with the prestigious "Jurors' Choice" award at the 2024 On The Edge Fringe Festival and continues to challenge and inspire audiences around the world.

