Marian Anderson Historical Society Will Mark Its Reopening With a Series of Events and Gala

The Marian Anderson Historical Society and Museum will reopen with a series of celebratory events February 23-March 2, culminating with a Reopening Gala-Sunday, March 2, 2025 4pm at the Historic Wanamaker Building Crystal Tea Ball Room

The Marian Anderson Museum is on the horizon of completing its historic repair and restoration project of the museum and historical landmark after the disastrous flood that it suffered. To officially reopen the Marian Anderson Museum, the Marian Anderson Historical Society is planning a reopening week of events starting from February 23, 2025, and concluding with a celebration gala event at the historic Wanamaker buildings Crystal Tea Ballroom on March 2, 2025. The museum invites the public to join in these special events that support the Marian Anderson Museum and Historical Society's reopening of events-which includes the official Ribbon Cutting Museum Reopening and the Reopening Gala Program. To purchase gala tickets or sponsor the reopening events, click here.

Official Dates and Times of the Marian Anderson Museum Reopening Week of Events

February 23, 2025-Marian Anderson Faith Tribute Service 11am at Historic Tindley Temple United Methodist Church

February 27, 2025-Marian Anderson Neighborhood Academy Elementary School Student Event-10am

March 1, 2025-Official Marian Anderson Museum Ribbon Cutting and Reopening Event-11am

March 2, 2025-Gala Celebration-4 pm, Crystal Tea Ballroom

