Malvern's Dr. Bill Carr, A Steinway Pianist, Is Special Guest At The No Name Pops' Concert, February 17

Dr. Bill Carr, a distinguished pianist and resident of Malvern, is set to showcase his musical prowess at the upcoming Broadway in the Burbs No Name Pops Concert at Immaculata University on February 17, 2024.

The concert, conducted by Evan Roider, the music director of the touring production of Wicked, will feature Dr. Carr playing the third movement of Leroy Anderson's Piano Concerto in C Major. The concert will feature music from Gypsy, Sound of Music, Fiddler on the Roof, A Funny Thing Happened, and more.

Carr, who became a Steinway Artist in 2005, has been associated with Immaculata University for 31 years, and his performance will be conducted by the head of Immaculata's music department, Joe Gehring. Expressing his anticipation for the upcoming concert, Dr. Carr stated, "I am thrilled that the No Name Pops is coming to Immaculata and will bring such talented musicians to our university. It is my honor to perform with them.” He praised the venue at Immaculata University for its beautiful hall and excellent acoustics and is always pleased to play piano on their concert grand Steinway D. Immaculata University, a liberal arts institution, boasts an accredited music program recognized by the National Association of Schools of Music. Dr. Carr played a pivotal role in establishing the institution as a Steinway school, acquiring 38 Steinways from Jacobs Music Company in 2012.

Matt Koveal, Executive Director of the No Name Pops, is pleased to showcase Dr Carr's extraordinary talent. He said, “We are very appreciative that Dr. Carr and his brother, Dr. Jack Carr, made this opportunity to perform at Immaculata possible. He is such a highly respected pianist. We are honored that he will be able to be a part of our program.”

Dr. Carr's musical and professional training is extraordinary. He obtained both an undergraduate degree and master's degree (one of three) in Piano Performance from Temple University, the latter under an Irving Berlin Fellowship for Graduate Studies. He received a scholarship to the graduate Professional Studies program at the Juilliard School studying with world renowned pedagogue Adele Marcus with whom he studied for over 12 years. He then enrolled in the Graduate Program for Professional Studies at the Juilliard School, where he obtained an Artist Diploma Degree. Dr. Carr also taught and undertook doctoral studies at the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. Ultimately, he pursued his final master's degree in international business from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School, leading to his consultation for many corporations over a 12-year period presenting concerts and lectures on creativity. As part of his musical training, Dr. Carr would later train with acclaimed pianist Paul Badura-Skoda at the University of Music and Performing Arts Munich (the ‘Munich Conservatory') and study the work of Franz Liszt in communist-era East Germany.

Carr is currently Scholar/Artist-in-residence at the Malvern Preparatory School and works with Curtis Institute that sends performing faculty to give presentations. He has held other positions as Scholar/Artist -in-Residence at such area institutions as Gwynedd-Mercy University and Cabrini University prior to his appointment at Malvern Preparatory School, contributing to the cultural enrichment of various communities.

Founded in 2023, The No Name Pops is a new, versatile ensemble composed of the former musicians of The Philly Pops with a mission to deliver authentic, exceptional musical experiences in the Philadelphia region. Drawing from Philly's rich symphonic pops legacy, melding tradition with an innovative approach unbound by musical genre for concert experiences that will entertain and empower the entire community.

The No Name Pops respects the rich legacy of the music of Peter Nero, Grammy Award-winning pianist and conductor who launched Pops music in Philadelphia for over three decades. Led by accomplished conductors and featuring world-class soloists, The No Name Pops continues to captivate audiences with its vibrant and diverse repertoire. ﻿More information about upcoming concerts:

February 17, 2024: The No Name Pops is proud to bring their music to the suburbs of Philadelphia with “Broadway in the Burbs.” It is being presented in Alumnae Hall at Immaculata University. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.nonamepops.org.

April 20, 2024: "Timeless: A Tribute to The Legacy of Peter Nero” will present the music of Grammy Award winning pianist Peter Nero who launched Pops music in Philadelphia for over three decades. It is conducted by Carl Topilow with extraordinary piano playing by Philadelphia native and Peter Nero Piano Competition winner, George Burton.

