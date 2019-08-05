MY LITTLE PONY LIVE Will Come to Boston, Philadelphia, and More!

The whimsy and wonder of MY LITTLE PONY is heading to your town in an all-new musical delight for all ages! Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS), a global play and entertainment company, and Mills Entertainment, a leading producer and promoter of branded live entertainment, today announced the inaugural U.S. tour of MY LITTLE PONY LIVE, set to premiere March 2020.

Inspired by the My Little Pony's signature themes of friendship and magic, the original stage production features the beloved pony characters affectionately called "the Mane Six"-Twilight Sparkle, Pinkie Pie, Rarity, Fluttershy, Applejack and Rainbow Dash. Rounding out the lineup is Spike the Dragon, a fan favorite from the hugely successful MY LITTLE PONY: Friendship is Magic television series, which is currently airing its ninth season.

The fantastical, sensation-filled musical tells an exciting new tale. As the ponies prepare for the blossoming of Ponyville's Rainbow Tree, promising another hundred years of friendship, trouble arises in Equestria. The Mane Six must set out to save the ailing Rainbow Tree with strength, determination, creativity and - of course - the magic of friendship! Come one pony, come all, on this unforgettable journey to Equestria!

MY LITTLE PONY LIVE is the ultimate live celebration of the magic of MY LITTLE PONY - brought to life for the whole family!

The production kicks off in March 2020 and tours throughout the country with stops including Boston, Milwaukee, Atlanta, Houston and more.

"We're thrilled to work with Mills Entertainment to bring MY LITTLE PONY and the magic of friendship to life in a whole new way," said Samantha Lomow, President, Hasbro Entertainment Brands. "Mills Entertainment has produced some of the most exciting stage shows with a variety of brands, and we can't wait for fans to experience MY LITTLE PONY LIVE."

"Having expanded from a consumer products brand in its early days to a powerful entertainment player, MY LITTLE PONY is an iconic brand that has touched people everywhere. We're proud to partner with Hasbro to bring the live show to fans across the country," says Michael Mills, CEO of Mills Entertainment.

MY LITTLE PONY LIVE is a creative collaboration between Hasbro and Mills Entertainment. The original stage production was developed by writer and lyricist, Jeremy Desmon (Disney's Rockin' Ever After, Nick Jr.'s Move To The Music!, Nancy Drew), composer, Jeff Thomson (Jawbreaker, Pump Up The Volume, Nancy Drew), and director, Jenn Rapp (Broadway's The Illusionists, Disney's D Cappella, Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Live).

Tickets and VIP packages go on sale Friday, August 9, 2019, in select cities. For more information, please visit www.mylittleponylive.com.

