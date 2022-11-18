MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY Announced At ActorsNET

A captivating period comedy brightens the Heritage Center stage weekends December 2-18 as ActorsNET of Bucks County presents Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley.

Written in 2016 by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon, this family-friendly play picks up where Jane Austen's classic novel Pride and Prejudice left off. Set two years after the novel ends, Miss Bennet is centered around bookish middle sister, Mary Bennet. Having previously watched three of her sisters get married, Mary almost accidentally finds herself in pursuit of her own epic romance.

"This clever holiday comedy about family, awkward love, and personal growth is sure to delight," Artistic Director Cheryl Doyle, who is also co-producing this production said. "I mean, who can't relate to the awkwardness often surrounding young love? Times change, but people really don't."

Board President and fellow Co-producer Maryalice Rubins-Topopleski states, "I was drawn to the play because while it is set at the grand Pemberley Estate with several subtle references to Pride and Prejudice peppered throughout, you do not need to have any previous experience with Austen's novel to enjoy this production. At its core, it is a witty and charming comedy about love and family at Christmas."

Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley is directed by Erin Leder and stars Charlotte Kirkby as Mary, the dutiful middle sister who is assumed by everyone to one day become a spinster. Her sisters are portrayed by co-stars Maryalice Rubins-Topoleski, Morgaine Ford-Workman and Dari Russoniello. Also co-starring are Tyler Eisenacher, John Bergeron, D. Ryan Lafferty and Nyiema Lunsford. Em Ricciardi stage manages.

The Heritage Center Theatre is located at 635 North Delmorr Avenue, Morrisville - near the Calhoun Street Bridge. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Please note there is no performance on Friday December 9, while there is a special Saturday matinee on December 17 at 2 p.m. Doors open one half hour before show time. Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, LLC, servicing the Dramatists Play Service collection. (www.dramatists.com)

For tickets or additional information, visit the web site: www.actornetbucks.org.