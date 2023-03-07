MATILDA THE MUSICAL Sparks A Revolution On The Star Of The Day Stage

Star of the Day's 2023 Season Opener is all about kids becoming superheroes. Based on the popular children's book, Matilda by Roald Dahl, is zany fun. The musical, which garnered a Tony Award, is heartwarming and sometimes heartbreaking but always inspiring. A little girl leads this roller-coaster of a musical with the power of her imagination and determination to find justice for those who are treated unfairly and oftentimes silenced. Matilda learns her "little" voice can make a "big" difference-a relevant topic in 2023.
"Matilda the Musical sends a timely message to young people that it's ok to speak out against wrongdoings and, in turn, demand justice for all." ~ Kirsten Almeida, Managing Artistic Director at Star of the Day.
The show, which is recommended for ages six and older stars 11 year old Emmaus resident Mia Moyer as the title character Matilda. Mia made her Star of the Day debut in 2021 in Descendants as Cruella DeVille. She has also been since at Pines Dinner Theatre and DeSales University. Mia attends St. Anne's School in Emmaus where she also participates in their performing arts programs.
Also starring in the show are Benjamin Ruth and Andrea Cartagena who will share the role of the terrifying Trunchbull, Jillian Petrie as Miss Honey, Katie Suratt as Mrs. Wormwood, and Julisa Trinidad as Mr. Wormwood. Rounding out the cast are nearly 25 local actors who will bring this timeless classic to life April 21-30 at St. John's UCC in Emmaus, PA.
The director, Will Windsor Erwin, is a native Lehigh Valley resident and has been performing, directing, and teaching in the valley for over a decade. Joining him on the creative staff is Bekah Eichelberger as assistant director, Phillip Wallens as Musical Director, Kirsten Almeida as choreographer, and Alexis Leon as Stage Manager.
Matilda the Musical Performances:
Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:30PM
Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 7:30PM
Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 3:00PM
Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:30PM
Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 7:30PM
Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 3:00PM
Adult Tickets $21, Seniors (65+) $18, Students $16
Performances take place at St. John's UCC, 139 N. 4th Street, Emmaus, PA 18049 (Free Parking and Accessible) Masks are optional.
Purchase tickets online at www.StaroftheDay.org or at the door the day of the show. Box Office opens 30 minutes prior to showtime.
No Photography or Videorecording allowed.
Join Team BroadwayWorld
Are you an avid theatergoer in Philadelphia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.
Interested? Learn more here.
FringeArts has announced the fifth annual Blue Heaven Comedy Festival, an expanded four-day-long celebration of the best and most exciting up-and-coming alternative comedy acts in the country.
Quintessence Theatre Group, Philadelphia's professional classic theatre, is continuing Season XIII: Celebrating the Extraordinary with William Shakespeare’s The Tempest, thought to be one of his final and finest plays, this fantastical romantic comedy celebrates empathy and reconciliation. Check out photos from the production here!
PYO Music Institute (PYOMI) and its partners will continue recognizing outstanding music teachers through the 10th Annual Ovation Award. This award recognizes inspiration and leadership in music education. For over ten years, hundreds of current and former music students have shown appreciation for their music teachers through Ovation Award submissions. Beginning on March 6, 2023, current and former students of all ages are invited to nominate “the music teacher who changed my life” in a 250-word essay.
Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center offers an authentic Celtic musical experience this St. Patrick's Day with the family-based band, Cormorant's Fancy. The 7-member group will appear in West Chester for one show only on Friday, March 17 at 7:30PM.
More Hot Stories For You
Fringearts' Annual Comedy Festival, Blue Heaven, Returns In April
March 7, 2023
FringeArts has announced the fifth annual Blue Heaven Comedy Festival, an expanded four-day-long celebration of the best and most exciting up-and-coming alternative comedy acts in the country.
Photos: First Look at Quintessence Theatre Group's THE TEMPEST
March 5, 2023
Quintessence Theatre Group, Philadelphia's professional classic theatre, is continuing Season XIII: Celebrating the Extraordinary with William Shakespeare’s The Tempest, thought to be one of his final and finest plays, this fantastical romantic comedy celebrates empathy and reconciliation. Check out photos from the production here!
PYO Music Institute Launches 10th Annual Ovation Award
March 4, 2023
PYO Music Institute (PYOMI) and its partners will continue recognizing outstanding music teachers through the 10th Annual Ovation Award. This award recognizes inspiration and leadership in music education. For over ten years, hundreds of current and former music students have shown appreciation for their music teachers through Ovation Award submissions. Beginning on March 6, 2023, current and former students of all ages are invited to nominate “the music teacher who changed my life” in a 250-word essay.
Arden Theatre Company Continues Season With August Wilson's RADIO GOLF, March 23- April 16
March 3, 2023
Arden Theatre Company is bringing audiences back into the world of August Wilson's ten-part series, The American Century Cycle. This time audiences will journey to Pittsburgh in the late 1990s for the final play of the cycle, August Wilson's Radio Golf. This bittersweet drama of assimilation and alienation in nineties America traces the forces of change on a neighborhood and its people caught between history and the twenty-first century. This is the fifth play in the cycle that the Arden has produced. Kash Goins, who was an actor in the Arden's production of Two Trains Running, returns to direct. August Wilson's Radio Golf runs March 23-April 16.
Video: Check Out Highlights From CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF at Walnut St. Theatre
March 3, 2023
Watch highlights from Walnut Street Theatre's Cat on a Hot Tin Roof!