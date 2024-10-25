MABELINE: THE GREENAISSANCE TOUR Comes to Voyeur Nightclub

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Are you ready for The Greenaissance? Pop diva Mabeline, the Grinch's ex-wife, is back and greener than ever, kicking off The Greenaissance Tour in Philly from December 12-21, 2024 at Voyeur Nightclub. Conceived, written, and performed by Cookie Diorio, and brought to you by The Bearded Ladies Cabaret and the House of Diorio in partnership with Opera Philadelphia and Voyeur Nightclub, this electrifying evening features dazzling visuals, dynamic dancers, and surprise guest appearances from Whoville and Philly legends. Tickets at beardedladiescabaret.com.

Mabeline: The Greenaissance Tour features an electrifying set, blending Mabeline's viral hits including "My Patina" and "Green Light" with holiday classics like you've never heard them before. The concert experience is directed by Brett Robinson and features Jess Conda as DJ Cindy Lou Who and Lili St. Queer as Horton. Whether you love or hate the season, grab your friends, deck yourselves out in green, and get ready to scream for the Real Green Goddess. Let The Greenaissance begin.

Mabeline "Grinchester" Diorio (aka Cookie Diorio) is an award-winning rapper and vocalist from a small mountain town just outside of Whoville. The genre-defying diva became an overnight sensation with her tell-all debut single "Christmas Tree," which spilled the tea on her relationship with ex-husband and mining magnate Louis Grinchester III, better known as "Grinch."

Mabeline followed up on this success with the release of her self-titled debut album which charted at #1 on the VILLEBOARD Frosty 100 for a record-breaking 19 weeks, with lead single "My Patina" achieving Multi-Tinsel status. The album has gone on to receive multiple nominations and awards, including WHAMMY for Best New Artist and Album of the Year. In addition to her musical endeavors, Mabeline's best-selling autobiography "Untold Stories of the Fabulous X-Mrs. Grinch" was highly praised by the Mount Crumpit Review as "a triumphant story of love, loss, and reclamation...an intimate confessional which takes the reader from mountain grey to vibrant chartreuse."

