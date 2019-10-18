Luis Figueroa Joins All-Star Lineup Of A Philly POPS Uptown Christmas

The Philly POPS announced today that Latin pop star Luis Figueroa will join its all-star show, A Philly POPS Uptown Christmas at The Met Philadelphia.

Luis made his debut with the POPS and Mandy Gonzalez on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway for Wawa Welcome America's 2017 Party on the Parkway, and now returns to his hometown of Philadelphia for this star-studded holiday experience.

Luis grew up in the Kensington section of the city and attended GAMP before enrolling at Berklee College of Music. His talent caught the attention of Magnus Media-Marc Anthony's management agency. Luis has performed worldwide with Marc Anthony and Romeo Santos and wrote the lyrics for the Spanish adaptation of "Cross Your Mind," which was featured in the 50 Shades Freed soundtrack.

Uptown Christmas is a special two-show performance of A Philly POPS Christmas at The Met Philadelphia, kicking off Philly's favorite holiday tradition. The show will feature Luis alongside Disney Broadway and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Tituss Burgess and Hamilton star Mandy Gonzalez, under the direction of Principal Guest Conductor David Charles Abell. The POPS fan-favorite African Episcopal Church of St. Thomas Gospel Choir will add their signature heartfelt energy to the performance as well.

"I'm thrilled to be performing for the very first time in the newly restored Met Philadelphia," said Principal Guest Conductor David Charles Abell. "We're going to be bringing you a Christmas concert with a twist-traditional and contemporary Christmas carols, a swinging orchestra, a spirited gospel choir, and a few signature surprises."

These special performances will take place at The Met Philadelphia, as part of The Philly POPS at The Met Philadelphia series.

"We've had an unprecedented run with our holiday shows at the Kimmel-it's a huge, spectacular production with 300 performers, an organ, décor, and lighting. Guests come every year and bring their families. But other folks are looking for something different," said Frank Giordano President and CEO of The Philly POPS. "We're taking advantage of the energized North Broad cityscape by moving this year's holiday kick-off to The Met Philadelphia. Principal Guest Conductor David Charles Abell will showcase the talents of Broadway megastars Tituss Burgess and Mandy Gonzalez and pop star Luis Figueroa in this intimate setting with an elegant, artist-focused program. Complementing Tituss' gospel roots will be the voices of the African Episcopal Church of St. Thomas Gospel Choir. It's all of the POPS' pizzazz and flair, but for those who want to experience the holidays in a fresh, new way."

Performances: November 29, 2019 at 8pm and December 1, 2019 at 3pm



Tickets and details at: https://www.phillypops.org/concerts-events/philly-pops-uptown-christmas

About Luis Figueroa

Philly-native Luis Figueroa is a singer-songwriter and all-around entertainer.



Luis was raised in a Puerto Rican household in Philadelphia and attended Girard Academic Music Program (GAMP). He is a Berklee College of Music graduate, where he was selected out of hundreds of students to perform in Berklee's Singers Showcase, the biggest vocal show at the college.



In his early years, Luis was featured on Star Search and made it to the finals. He performed at the International Latin Music Hall of Fame in New York alongside Johnny Albino, Joe Cuba, and Graciela. Luis was then selected to perform on the internationally recognized evening show "Sabado Gigante" hosted by Don Francisco. Next, Luis traveled to San Juan, Puerto Rico, to take part in "Octavitas de Reyes," featuring Tony Croatto, Josie LaTorre, Irvin Garcia, Silverio Perez, and Victoria Zanabria. His success in the Latin field compelled him to release his first solo album titled "La Diferencia".



At age 16, he was chosen as a contestant on American Idol and made it into the top 40 finalists.



A social media dynamo, Luis has a robust online following, with over 100,000 followers more than 6,000,000 video views on YouTube.



After announcing his affiliation with Magnus Media, Luis has recently joined Sony Music Latin and released his first debut single, "La Especialista" on October 4th, 2019.



Luis takes pride in being a representative of the Spanish community. His goal is to become a successful and recognized artist to spread positive messages through his music





