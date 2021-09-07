Live Theater to Return to Town & Country Players This Friday With Comedy Thriller DEATHTRAP

Town & Country Players will welcome patrons back into the Barn Theater to enjoy Ira Levin's 1978 play Deathtrap. The play centers around fictional playwright Sidney Bruhl who is struggling through a writing a dry spell. When he receives a script from a student in a college course he is teaching, things start to change. Patrons may be familiar with the 1982 film adaptation starring Michael Caine, Dyan Cannon and Christopher Reeve.

Director Susan Galli promises the audience will be on the edge of their seats from the moment the lights go up, noting that "Deathtrap has more plot twists and turns than a Pennsylvania back road." Galli last shared her directing talents with Town & Country Players when she directed the 2018 production of Bonnie & Clyde which was very well received by audiences.

Deathtrap is playing at Town and Country Players located on Route 263 in Buckingham and runs weekends from September 10 th - 18th. Curtain time is 8pm for Thursday, Friday and Saturday evening shows and 2pm for Saturday and Sunday Matinees. For specific show dates/times and to order tickets, visit www.townandcountryplayers.org or call the Box Office at 1-800-838-3006. Tickets are $20.55.