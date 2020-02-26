Live Stage Version Of DR. SEUSS' THE CAT IN THE HAT Will Return To Philadelphia

This April, a live stage version of everyone's favorite Dr. Seuss book, DR. SEUSS' THE CAT IN THE HAT, returns to Philadelphia at the Arden Theatre Company in Old City. All of the beloved characters-Sally, the Boy, Thing 1 and Thing 2, the Fish, and, of course, the Cat himself-come to life on the Arcadia Stage from April 8 through June 7, 2020. A limited number of seats have been reserved for reviewing press on April 18 at 4PM, or any performance afterwards.

The book THE CAT IN THE HAT, the first Random House "Beginner Book" ever, was published in 1957 and widely considered a game changing catalyst for how American children learn to read. The live stage version presented by the Arden closely follows the original tale of a rainy day and two very bored children whose lives are quickly turned upside down by the arrival of the Cat in the Hat. With puppetry, colorful costumes, and memorable stage magic, the production will amaze and amuse kids of all ages, and the kid at heart.

Co-directed by Philadelphia artists Doug Hara and Steve Pacek, THE CAT IN THE CAT stars Hara as The Cat, Dezi Tibbs as Boy, Anna Lieberman as Sally, Jacinta Yelland as Thing 1, and Nathan Alford-Tate as Thing 2.

Details:

TICKET INFO

Tickets for DR. SEUSS' THE CAT IN THE HAT are now available for purchase online at ardentheatre.org or in-person at the box office.

SERVICE DETAILS

Arden Theatre Company presents

DR. SEUSS' THE CAT IN THE HAT

Adapted for the stage by Katie Mitchell

April 8-June 7, 2020

Arcadia Stage

40 N. 2nd Street, Philadelphia

Tickets at ardentheatre.org

Follow Arden Theatre Company on social media:

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Youtube





Related Articles Shows View More Philadelphia Stories

More Hot Stories For You