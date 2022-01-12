Lehigh Valley Charter High School For The Arts To Present THREE SISTERS By Anton Chekhov

The Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts (Charter Arts) Theatre Department will present Three Sisters by Anton Chekhov, January 14-16, 2022. The production is directed by Diane Wagner and features an exceptional cast of young actors with lead roles played by Taylor Blose, Reilly Leisher and Alyzah Shea-Avila.

The production also includes set and lighting design by Peter Wrenn-Meleck, costume design by Tony Award-nominated costume designer, Michael McDonald, and hair and make-up design by Marley Mathias.

Wagner shares: "The play tells the story of the three Prozorov sisters - Olga, Masha and Irina - who strive to find purpose in their provincial Russian town. Though they live in a beautiful home their father left them, they can't bear how tedious life has become and yearn to move back to Moscow where they lived happily as children. When their brother Andre doesn't rise to his potential, relationships fail to live up to expectations, and work completely drains them, the sisters become tangled in a knot of uncertainty, heartbreak and disappointment."

"Chekhov is adept at plunging the depths of human nature, finding the significance in everyday things and walking the line between comedy and tragedy,' adds Wagner. "So audiences can expect to laugh and maybe cry and definitely reflect on their own lives, their own choices, and the relentless pursuit of happiness that seems to drive us all."

This production of Three Sisters is presented by arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc. in a New Translation by Curt Columbus. Originally produced by the Arden Theatre Company, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Terrence J. Nolan, Producing Artistic Director, Amy Murphy, Managing Director. This play was developed with the support of the Pew Center for Arts and Heritage

Covid safety protocols will be in place with performers wearing special clear performance masks. Audience members will be required to wear masks.

Evening performances will be held on January 14 & 15 at 7 PM and a matinee performance will be held on January 16 at 2 PM. Tickets are $5-$10 and are available for purchase online or at the door. For ticket information, visit, www.CharterArts.org. Charter Arts is located at 321 East 3rd Street, Bethlehem, PA, in the heart of Bethlehem's Southside Arts District.

The Charter Arts Theatre Department offers a pre-professional training program at the high school level. The department's curriculum is to provide students with the skills that they will need to move on to competitive college programs as well as professional theatre experiences. Classes are designed to encourage students to create imaginative and compelling characters, to regard their voices and bodies as creative instruments, to expose them to theatrical literature, and to instill in them a sense of respect and professionalism for the art form that will stay with them throughout their lives. Learn more about the department and the school at www.CharterArts.org.