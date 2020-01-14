Lehigh Valley Charter High School For The Arts Presents A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

The award-winning theatre department of the Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts (Charter Arts) will present A Midsummer Night's Dream by William Shakespeare, January 15-19, 2020. This classic play gets a modern twist under the direction of Kim Carson based on original concepts by Matt Pfeiffer. The swift pace and comedic timing is handled masterfully by an exceptional cast of young actors.

Evening performances will be held January 15-18 at 7 PM and a matinee performance will be held on January 19 at 2 PM in the Charter Arts Theatre, located on the school's campus at 321 East 3rd Street, in Bethlehem's Southside Arts District. Tickets are $5-$15 and can be purchased online at www.CharterArts.org or at the box office.

The Charter Arts Department of Theatre offers a pre-professional training program for high school-aged performers. The department's goal is to provide students with the skills that they will need to move on to competitive college programs as well as professional theatre experiences. Classes are designed to encourage students to create imaginative and compelling characters, to regard their voices and bodies as creative instruments, to expose them to theatrical literature, and to instill in them a sense of respect and professionalism for the art form that will stay with them throughout their lives. The Charter Arts Theatre Department is led by Artistic Director, Diane Wagner-Dobrowolski.

Charter Arts, opened in 2003, is an audition-based, tuition-free, public charter school that provides a comprehensive curriculum for high school students, grades 9-12, who have a passion for the arts. Students major in one of seven artistic areas: dance, literary arts, instrumental music, theatre, vocal music, production arts, or visual arts.

Charter Arts' rigorous curriculum fosters both academic and artistic excellence for its students. The school's impressive Future Ready PA Index ranking, Advanced Placement (AP) exam statistics, Keystone exam statistics, SAT scores, prestigious artistic accolades, and graduation rate are a testament to the outstanding education Charter Arts provides.

Charter Arts is proud to celebrate its seventeenth year as one of the most respected high schools for the arts in the nation. Charter Arts was one of only 349 schools in the nation to be named a 2018 National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence by the U.S. Department of Education. In addition, Charter Arts earned a Silver Award for its impressive ranking on U.S. News & World Report's 2019 Best High Schools for the Arts in America list.

For more information about Charter Arts, visit: www.CharterArts.org or call 610-868-2971.

