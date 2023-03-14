Latin Pop Star Frankie Negron To Perform At Stockton PAC This Month

Renowned Latin music superstar Frankie Negron will perform his hits at Stockton University's Performing Arts Center 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 24.
Born and raised in Newark and of Puerto Rican descent, Negron performs for fans all over the world.
Since 1997, his distinct blend of traditional salsa with progressive influences such as pop, rock, gospel, R&B, hip-hop and reggaetón has garnered numerous plaudits, including two Premio Lo Nuestro Awards for "Song of the Year" and multiple Grammy and Billboard award nominations.
Negrón has had several No. 1 singles, four gold and platinum albums and nine Billboard Top 40 Hot Latin Tracks.
For more information or to purchase tickets visit stockton.edu/pac. Tickets also are available at the Stockton Performing Arts Center box office 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 90 minutes before showtime. Call 609-652-9000.
