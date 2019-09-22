Langhorne Players Wrap 72nd Season With The Classic THE 39 STEPS

Langhorne Players at the Spring Garden Mill coclude n their 72nd season with one of the most successful comedies of the past twenty years, The 39 Steps. At once a parody of and an homage to John Buchan's novel and Alfred Hitchcock's film, The 39 Steps won the 2007 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy and was nominated for the 2008 Tony Award for Best Play. The London production ran over nine years, making it the fifth longest running play in West End history. It tells the story of Richard Hannay, an everyday London man who becomes caught up in a shadowy spy ring after meeting an alluring young woman. He soon finds himself on the run, bound for Scotland in search of the mystery behind the secretive 39 Steps.

In Barlow's adaptation of the celebrated story, four actors portray dozens of characters in a whirl of light, sound, scenic, and costume changes. The cast features Jonathan Wierzbicki as Richard Hannay, Julie Coulton as Annabelle/Margaret/Pamela, Mark Applegate as Clown 1, and Aaron Wexler as Clown 2. Robert A. Norman directs, with Sarah LeClair assisting.

Performances of The 39 Steps run October 4 through 19: Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm, Sundays at 3:00pm, Thursdays at 7:30pm, and a special Wednesday performance on October 16 at 7:30pm with a cast/creative Q&A session to follow. Performances take place at the historic Spring Garden Mill (1440 Newtown-Richboro Road) in Newtown, PA. Tickets, priced at $18 (with a $1 surcharge for credit card purhcases), may be reserved by calling (215) 860-0818 or purchased online at https://www.langhorneplayers.org/2019-ticket-sales/39steps





