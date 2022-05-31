Langhorne Players Present The Philadelphia-Area Premiere Of A KID LIKE JAKE

Langhorne Players will present the Philadelphia-area premiere of Daniel Pearle's drama A Kid Like Jake.

"We love producing plays that you probably won't see anywhere else in the area, especially when they are as provocative and timely as this one," Board President and director Jack Bathke said. A Kid Like Jake follows one family's journey through the modern world of parenting. Alex and Greg have high hopes for their son, Jake, and his chances of getting into a top-tier kindergarten program.

Jake is smart and precocious, but in the cutthroat world of Manhattan private schools, that's not enough. It is suggested the couple highlight Jake's "gender variant play" as a means to stand out: his preference for Cinderella rather than G.I. Joe, for dress-up rather than roughhousing. As the application process intensifies, so does the pressure on Greg, Alex, and Jake, whose behavior becomes more erratic, perplexing, and worrisome. A husband and wife struggle to do right by their child, but is it ever enough?

Daniels Pearle's A Kid Like Jake is an intriguing, sympathetic study of intimacy, identity, and parenthood. The cast of A Kid Like Jake includes Erin Leder as Alex; Joe Torsella as Greg; Tami Amici as Judy; and Nyiema Lunsford and Tia Brown sharing the role of the Nurse. (Lunsford performs June 10-12, and Brown performs June 16-25).

The play is directed by Jack Bathke, produced by Robert A. Norman, and stage managed by Karolina Matyka. Performances run June 10-12, 16-19, and 22-25 at the Spring Garden Mill in Tyler State Park (1440 Newtown-Richboro Road, Newtown, PA 18940). A talk-back with the cast and crew will follow the Wednesday, June 22nd performance.

Tickets are $22 each and may be purchased at www.langhorneplayers.org