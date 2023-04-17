Langhorne Players Open 2023 Summer Season With Steve Martin's METEOR SHOWER

Langhorne Players open their 76th season with an over-the-top, hysterical new comedy by the legendary Steve Martin, Meteor Shower. "This feels like a perfect show to perform right now. It's laugh-out-loud funny, and it's a good time. That's what we all need now," says director Jack Bathke.

In the vein of Steve Martin's beloved standup comedy, acting roles, and other written work, Meteor Shower is a wild and crazy show about two couples who spend one night together during a once-in-a-lifetime meteor shower. Staid Corky and Norm are looking forward to getting to know the neighborhood's newest arrivals, Gerald and Laura, but their dinner party soon goes off the rails as it becomes evident that Gerald and Laura are not who they seem. As the stars fall, insanity reigns in this witty, surprising, and unforgettable new play.

Langhorne Players is proud to present the area premiere of this soon-to-be-classic comedy about marriage, love, and eggplants. Meteor Shower stars Sara Stepnowski as Corky, Jim Young as Norm, Danny Gleason as Gerald, and Susan Fowler as Laura. It is directed by Jack Bathke, assistant directed by Karolina Matyka, and produced by Robert A. Norman.

Performances run April 21 - May 6 at the Spring Garden Mill in Tyler State Park (1440 Newtown-Richboro Road). A talk-back with the cast and crew will follow the Wednesday, May 3 performance. Tickets are $22 each and may be purchased at Click Here