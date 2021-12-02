LMDA Conference Opens Call For Proposals To All Theatre Artists

Starting today, theater artists can begin submitting proposals for activities, papers, panels, and performance to share at the 2022 LMDA International Conference which will be held in-person and online in Philadelphia, PA from July 20-24, 2022. Proposal forms and more information can be found at: https://lmda.org/2022-conference

Focused on "Performance Outside the Proscenium," LMDA's 2022 International Conference will ignite a global conversation about the impact, purpose, process, and evolution of work outside of the traditional "theater" space, including digital theatre, touring shows, cabaret, circus, online performance, outdoor theater, site specific work, burlesque, museum performance, installation performance, and more. It will focus on working in community, idea sharing, and uplifting marginalized voices.

"More than ever, we need to learn how to reach out across divides to problem solve long-term challenges, like global warming and public health, which transcend political ideaology and cultural differences. The arts create connections between individuals, communities, and across borders like no other weapon in our human arsenal," said LMDA Conference Chair Jacqueline Goldfinger. "Through the performing arts we are required to collaborate. We must work together to reach our goals. We build empathy and understanding for one another. While the 2022 LMDA International Conference will specifically focus on bringing International Artists together to engage in rigorous conversation, skill-building, and professional development for a week; in the longterm it arms our art-makers to return to their communities to foster the intellectual and social skills necessary for a brighter future."

LMDA President Bryan Moore says, "For over 35 years, LMDA has grown to become a multi-country service organization for artists working as dramaturgs and in many associated fields in the performing arts and beyond. Our most recent conference in Mexico City, had the theme of 'Crossing Borders' encouraged dramaturgs to meet and learn from colleagues from different cultures and regions to develop skills and expand the field," said LMDA President Bryan Moore. "Over the past couple years, LMDA reached more members and expanded collaborations globally through its first digital conference (2020), its first conference in Latin America (2021), and through initiatives like Dramaturging the Phoenix and the International Dramaturgy Lab. We are excited to continue LMDA's mission with this ground-breaking gathering in Philadelphia, as we further explore the many variations and future potential of dramaturgy and theatre performance."

"Performance Beyond the Proscenium" will feature digital asynchronous content available from July 20, 2022, digital synchronous content on July 21, 2022, and an in-person gathering from July 22-24, 2022 in Philadelphia, the traditional lands of the Lenni-Lenape, some of which will be live streamed. Limited ASL Interpretation and Spanish Translation will be available.

To help under-resourced members join the in-person Conference, LMDA is partnering with United Airlines. Learn more about their partnership and how to donate your United Airlines miles to the cause: https://donate.mileageplus.com/Listing/Details/1116030/Donate-your-miles-to-an-amazing-intercultural-arts-organization