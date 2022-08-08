LADIES AT A GAY GIRLS' BAR Comes to Philly Fringe

Solo dance/theatre performance "Ladies at a Gay Girls' Bar, 1938-1969" plays two shows at Tatooed Mom (530 South St) as part of the Philadelphia Fringe Festival September 18.

Ladies at a Gay Girls' Bar, 1938-1969 is a dynamic, touching solo show that brings to life a lesser-known part of LGBT history, focusing on working-class lesbian communities well before what is considered the modern LGBTQ civil rights movement. Ladies at a Gay Girls' Bar, 1938-1969 comes to Philly Fringe after pre-pandemic performances at the Providence and Hartford Fringe Festivals.

"There's no better place to do this show about the importance of queer community than in a unique bar and community space like Tatooed Mom," says writer and performer Maggie Cee. Ladies at a Gay Girls' Bar features a character based in Maggie's teenage experience as a youth activist in the late 1990s-early 2000, who guides the audience through fictional, history-based monologues that illuminate the feminine women whose stories are too often forgotten, but whose strength and determination made the gay girls' bars come alive. The show draws on oral history interviews from The Buffalo Women's Oral History and first person sources from the Lesbian Herstory Archives.

Ladies at a Gay Girls' Bar, 1938-1969 takes place Sunday, September 18 at 3:00 and 6:00 PM at Tattooed Mom, 530 South St, Philadelphia. Performances are FREE. Reservations are recommended and may be found at FringeArts.com/66235. 21+ with valid ID.