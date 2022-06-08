Kimmel Cultural Campus And Mural Arts Announce Dedication Of New Mural

Mural Arts Philadelphia, in partnership with The Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Cultural Campus, is delighted to announce a new interior mural entitled Enter Stage Right, by artist Serena Saunders, that will be installed at the Kimmel Center's Tier 2 level on the North side of the building, located at 300 S. Broad Street. The mural will be dedicated at the Kimmel Center's Merck Arts Education Center on Wednesday, June 29, from 3:30 - 4:30 pm.

The design depicts an anatomically correct heart against a sky blue background made out of colorful ribbons which swirl from the musical notes emanating from it. On two of the larger ribbons are written the words "ENTER STAGE RIGHT" and "RIGHT SIDE OF HISTORY" (hence the title), indicating that the project partners are trying to be on the right side of history by promoting diversity, equity, and inclusivity in their selections of artists, performance offerings, and educational components. Butterflies throughout the design symbolize renewal, while bubbles represent playfulness. Flowers will also permeate the mural, meant to be both decorative and symbolic of the audience.

"Experiencing the grandness of the Kimmel begins with the light that those who curate the space carry with them," said artist Serena Saunders. "The emotion they feel towards the building and the work it holds feels more expansive than the ceiling that seems to touch the sky or the sounds that echo through time during each performance. More than excitement about creating art to live among all of this was the truth that this was an honor, a privilege to be invited to do so. I will forever be grateful for their confidence in me. Kimmel Staff, thank you."

"Mural Arts has a long history of using the tradition of mural making to amplify the performing arts," said Jane Golden, Executive Director, Mural Arts Philadelphia. "Serena Saunders' beautiful mural is truly from the heart and a fitting, vibrant addition to the illustrious Kimmel Center."

"The Kimmel Cultural Campus is often referred to as the beating heart of the Avenue of the Arts, and this exquisite piece from Serena Saunders brings that analogy to life before our eyes," said Matias Tarnopolsky, president and CEO of The Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center, Inc. "We love that this visual representation of inclusivity will be on display for all Philadelphians - a physical and visual reminder that we have a heart for everyone who walks through our doors."