Kimmel Center Cultural Campus Hosted Blood Drive On Behalf Of American Red Cross

In the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, the Kimmel Center Cultural Campus teamed up with the American Red Cross to house a blood drive on Friday, April 17, 2020, resulting in 34 pints of blood - with the potential to help up to 102 individuals.

"The Kimmel Cultural Campus is closed right now due to the city's COVID 19 ordinance; so, we were thrilled to be able to open our doors and respond to the call from the American Red Cross to serve as a collection site for much-needed blood donations during this crisis," said Ed Cambron, Executive Vice President & Chief Operation Officer of the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts. "Serving the diverse community of Greater Philadelphia is part of our mission and, though our stages are dark, it was nice to be able to fill a need and support the work of the city's front-line workers in this way."

According to Red Cross data, the United States requires an estimated 36,000 red blood cell units daily - and as many as three individuals can be helped with each donation. Needs within the country happen as often as every two seconds. The American Red Cross is responsible for approximately 40% of the country's blood needs.

"We're grateful to the Kimmel Center for stepping up to host a community blood drive during this coronavirus pandemic," said Guy Triano, CEO, Red Cross Southeastern Pennsylvania Region. "Our generous supporters and blood donors are helping to ensure that hospital patients across the region continue to have access to lifesaving treatments. Together, we will get through this uncertain time."

While the Kimmel Center Cultural Campus is closed until further notice in compliance with the city's stay-at-home ordinance during the COVID-19 Crisis, the safety of all involved blood drive individuals was the utmost concern of the Red Cross and the Kimmel Center Cultural Campus.





