Kimmel Center Announces 2020-2021 Broadway Season - HADESTOWN, PRETTY WOMAN, and More!

From Broadway to Broad Street, the curtains will rise again! The Kimmel Center Cultural Campus and The Shubert Organization announced the 2020/21 Broadway Philadelphia season today, reminding the community to be hopeful in the midst of the current COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020/21 season features a dazzling lineup of Tony Award-winning productions, the most recent Broadway hits, and beloved returning classics. The upcoming season boasts a combined 49 Tony Awards and 47 Drama Desk Awards, as well as four brand-new national touring shows making their Philadelphia premieres - Pretty Woman: The Musical, The Cher Show, Ain't Too Proud, and Hadestown - and the highly anticipated return of Disney's The Lion King.

Broadway Philadelphia is presented collaboratively by the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts and The Shubert Organization, with productions at the Academy of Music, Forrest Theatre, and the Merriam Theater. The full 2020/21 season includes: Pretty Woman: The Musical (October 27 - November 8, 2020, Academy of Music); My Fair Lady (November 17 - 29, 2020, Academy of Music); 1776 (December 8 - 20, 2020, Forrest Theatre); Hairspray (December 29 - January 3, 2021, Merriam Theater); The Cher Show (January 5 - 17, 2021, Academy of Music); Blue Man Group (January 26 - 31, 2021, Merriam Theater); Beautiful - The Carole King Musical (February 2 - 14, 2021, Academy of Music); Ain't Too Proud (March 16 - April 4, 2021; Academy of Music); Anastasia (March 16 - 21, 2021; Merriam Theater); RENT: 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour (April 9 - 11, 2021, Merriam Theater); Oklahoma! (May 4 - 16, 2021, Forrest Theatre); Disney's The Lion King (May 26 - June 20, 2021, Academy of Music); Elton John and Tim Rice's Aida (July 14 - 18, 2021, Academy of Music); and Hadestown (July 27 - August 8, 2021, Academy of Music).

Hamilton will return as part of the following season, however, the dates and venue will be announced at a later date. Subscribers will have guaranteed first access to purchase Hamilton tickets. Guests are encouraged to sign up for Kimmel Center Cultural Campus weekly e-newsletter to receive updates as they become available.

"In the midst of the uncertainty now surrounding us due to COVID-19, we want to give our community something to look forward to. Our announcement offers hope for a future of togetherness and connection with great art, both on our Broadway stages and beyond," said Anne Ewers, President & CEO of the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts. "We will once again enjoy those live events that inspire and elate us, those performances that make us laugh and unite us with others for a common experience. We hope to foster optimism within the City of Philadelphia and beyond, as well as with the artists and theater communities that make each season happen. Once these challenging times are behind us, may we truly appreciate the opportunities we share together through the power and healing of the performing arts."

"As the preeminent performing arts center in the region and hub for diverse programming & expression, it is our pleasure to present the latest Tony Award-winning blockbuster shows in Philadelphia, straight from Broadway!" said Frances Egler, Senior Director of Programming and Presentations. "This year's lineup is delightfully varied - from 8-time Tony winner Hadestown; to sweeping, reimagined classics like Oklahoma! and My Fair Lady; to Disney's masterpieces The Lion King and Aida. Female power reigns in this 100th anniversary year of the women's right to vote - with Carole King's Beautiful, The Cher Show, Pretty Woman, and Anastasia. To new and returning subscribers and theater fans alike, we can't wait to welcome you to the Kimmel Center Cultural Campus this year!"

"We are delighted to continue our long-standing partnership with the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts to bring another remarkable season of Broadway to Philadelphia," said Philip J. Smith, Chairman of The Shubert Organization, Inc.

"As a nonprofit arts organization, our Cultural Campus is home to over 2,000 events per year - from FREE monthly programs, city-wide conversations like the LGBTQ State of the Union, FREE Plaza exhibitions like virtual reality swings, and arts education programs. All in all, our visitors generate a total citywide economic impact of more than $544 million per year," said Crystal Brewe, Senior Vice President of Strategic Marketing and Communications. "The fans have spoken! This new Broadway season is our largest season yet, with more opportunities than ever to bring our returning subscribers and new visitors from around the region to the Avenue of the Arts, thereby supporting our region and the health of arts in Philadelphia."

2020/21 Broadway Philadelphia subscription packages on the Kimmel Center Cultural Campus are on sale now. Subscribers save up to 25% off single ticket prices and are offered a variety of exclusive event invitations, perks, and privileges, including the first opportunity to select the best seats in the house and the option to renew their seats each year. Additional subscriber benefits include free exchanges, priority ticket access, payment plan options, and more.

8-show packages are available now and include Tuesday through Sunday performances of Pretty Woman: The Musical; My Fair Lady; 1776; The Cher Show; Ain't Too Proud; Oklahoma!; Disney's The Lion King; and Hadestown.

Subscription packages range from $280.00 to $1,078.00 and are available online at kimmelcenter.org/broadway20-21 or by calling 215-893-1955. For the second consecutive year, subscription packages include a Wednesday matinee option. New this season, subscribers have the flexible option to swap one of the shows in their subscription package for a season extra of their choice.

Group sales are available for groups of 10 or more and can be purchased by calling (215) 790-5883 or 866-276-2947. Visit online at kimmelcenter.com/groupsales or telecharge.com/groups.

Single tickets for individual productions will go on sale at a later date.





