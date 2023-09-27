Kennett Symphony's 2023-2024 Season Will Open With Stories of Love and Nature

Click Here opens its Click Here with Click Here on Sunday, October 15 at 7:30 p.m. at Longwood Gardens' Exhibition Hall. Conducted by Music Director Click Here with soloist Risa Hokamura, the season opening concert is the first of six diverse concert offerings in the exhilarating 2023-2024 season.

"We are pleased to be back at Longwood Gardens. Taking a cue from the natural beauty that will envelop us, we will perform music inspired by nature; be it the boundless sky of Buhr's Akasha, or the turbulent seas surrounding the Hebrides Islands that inspired Mendelssohn. Sibelius' incidental music to the play Pelleas and Melisande contains short musical vignettes that describe scenes of nature, such as the seashore, and a spring day in the park. Along with Mozart's Violin Concerto No. 4, this is beautiful music performed in a beautiful space," said Michael Hall, Music Director of Kennett Symphony.

Violin Soloist, Risa Hokamura, added, "I am so excited to perform at the season opening concert with Kennett Symphony! Mozart Violin Concerto 4 is one of my favorite concertos; I just love the beauty and pureness of the piece and I can't wait to share this beautiful music with your audience."

At Stories of Love and Nature, guests will enjoy an exploration of themes of love and nature in the beautiful surroundings of Longwood Gardens. Taking inspiration from Hindu poetry, Canadian composer Glenn Buhr wrote a lighter-than-air piece entitled Akasha; Sanskrit for Sky. The concert features Risa Hokamura performing Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Violin Concerto No.4. Mendelssohn, inspired by the rugged islands off Scotland's coast wrote the Hebrides, whereas Sibelius captured in music the tragic love story of Pelleas and Melisande.

Stories of Love and Nature is the first concert in the 3-concert Season Subscription, including Masterworks 2: Cultural Resonance on March 17, 2024 at 3:00 PM in Adler Theatre of West Chester University and Masterworks 3: Symphony Under the Stars - Halls of Magic on June 23, 2024 at 7:30 PM in the Open Air Theater of Longwood Gardens. Subscribers receive special discounts on tickets to Masterworks 1, 2, and 3.

Tickets to all individual concerts, including those in the Season Subscription, as well as the Reimagined Concert Experience on November 5, 2023 at 3:00 PM at Mendenhall Inn, Family Concert on April 14, 2024 at 2:00 PM in the Rustin High School Auditorium, and Mother's Day Chamber Music on May 11, 2024 at 11:00 AM in Copeland Lecture Hall of Winterthur are on sale now. Purchase tickets in advance for early access to seat selection. Visit Click Here or call 610-444-6363 for reservations.