Karen Akes to Make Bucks County Playhouse Cabaret Debut in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tony nominated actress and legendary cabaret artist, Karen Akers, will make her Bucks County Playhouse debut in a special, intimate performance, Sunday, October 27 in the Playhouse Barn at 7:30 pm. Entitled, “Water Under the Bridge,” Akers’ performance is part of a new cabaret series held in the Playhouse Barn just across the courtyard from the Playhouse. Tickets are on sale now online or by contacting the box office at 215.862.2121.



“Cabaret has been a passion since I first moved to New York in the late 1970’s,” says Alexander Fraser, Producing Director. “Over the years, I was able to marvel at the level of artistry and sophistication shared by the leading cabaret artists… Barbara Cook, Elisabeth Welch, Dixie Carter… and the great Karen Akers. To have Karen help launch our cabaret series is a thrill and honor for me, and it brings back a legendary artist who was a regular at Odette’s some years ago.”



In her show, which she premiered at New York's famed Birdland in 2023, Akers looks back at her life and career through story and song with musical director Alex Rybeck. When it premiered, “Water Under the Bridge” was hailed as "a masterclass in intimate storytelling that left the listener emotionally spent, in the best possible way. " Bart Greenberg from Cabaret Scenes noted the show was “the gold standard of a cabaret show.”



Akers has appeared at Carnegie Hall and The Hollywood Bowl, as well as New York's Cafe Carlyle and The Oak Room at The Algonquin Hotel. She has performed in the south of France, Russia, Barcelona's Liceu Opera House and The Crazy Coqs in London. She appeared at the Martin Beck Theatre on Broadway as one of the original stars of the Tony Award-winning musical “Grand Hotel,” directed by Tommy Tune. She made her debut on Broadway in the original production of “Nine”, also directed by Tommy Tune, receiving a Tony nomination and a Theatre World Award. Her television appearances include two of her own PBS specials, “Presenting Karen Akers” and “Karen Akers: On Stage at Wolf Trap.” Film roles include the femme fatale in Mike Nichol's “Heartburn,” Woody Allen's “The Purple Rose of Cairo,” and Vibes. CDs include: “If We Only Have Love,” “Feels Like Home,’ “Live From Rainbow and Stars,” and more.



The performance will take place in the Playhouse Barn, directly in front of the Playhouse. Tickets to Aker’s performance are $90 plus a $25 per person drink minimum. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the performance at 7:30 p.m. Seating is strictly limited.



Comments