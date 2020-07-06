Join People's Light for Folk Tales in the Garden, a socially distanced, outdoor edu-tainment offering for families with young children. Storytellers including Eli Lynn lead families through a world creation story inspired by Korean and First Nations' folk tales about curiosity, courage, and caring. Recommended for wigglers and gigglers ages 2 through 10, this 45-minute frolic full of safe audience participation will enchant the whole family. Folk Tales in the Garden runs every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 10am from July 29 through August 22. Learn more and make your reservation at peopleslight.org. People's Light is located at 39 Conestoga Road in Malvern, PA.

The creative team includes People's Light Resident Dramaturg Gina Pisasale, General Manager Erin Sheffield, Company Manager Molly Jo Gifford, Scenic Charge Kate Coots, and Costume Shop Manager Jenn Povish.

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO

The story magic will take place on the front lawn of The Farmhouse, located directly to the right when first arriving on the People's Light campus. Each family or group can purchase either a picnic table or "story circle" seating on the grass. A single reservation is $30 and applies to one group of up to 5 people, regardless of number of attendees. So that everyone might gather safely and responsibly, availability is limited and seating is spread out throughout the lawn. People's Light will only accommodate eight reservations per day and multiple parties cannot be seated together.

Coffee, juice boxes, and breakfast pastries will be available for purchase from our outdoor concession stand. Face masks are required on campus and may only be removed once seated at a picnic table or story circle. Those who purchase a story circle may wish to bring a blanket; sunscreen and hats are also recommended. Lawn chairs and umbrellas are not permitted, as they obstruct the view for others.

Learn more at peopleslight.org.

ACCESSIBILITY

If someone in your party requires accessible seating, please select a picnic table when making your reservation. Free accessible parking is available very close to the event location and accessible restrooms are located inside nearby.

ABOUT PEOPLE'S LIGHT

Founded in 1974, People's Light serves as one of Pennsylvania's largest professional non-profit theatres, known for its resident company of artists, eclectic mix of productions, and innovative work with young people.+

