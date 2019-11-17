Jim Brickman's Christmas Celebration Will Embark on a National Tour

Christmas traditions sparkle and holiday music fills the air, as Grammy-nominated songwriter and piano sensation Jim Brickman embarks on his 25-city holiday tour A Christmas Celebration.

Brickman's blends yuletide memories and traditional carols with his popular songs like "The Gift," "Sending You A Little Christmas," "Angel Eyes" and "If You Believe." From Thanksgiving through New Years Eve, the ever-popular pianist will fill theatres with laughter, joy, and musical holiday spirit.

Jim Brickman's LIVE concerts have become an annual holiday tradition. The gathering of family and friends, with a beautiful holiday backdrop filled with musical warmth and nostalgia.

Jim Brickman's music reminds us that faith, love and togetherness are what we value most this time of year. Join Jim Brickman and friends this holiday season and celebrate the spirit of A Christmas Celebration.

Friday, November 29 Santa Barbara, CA

Saturday, November 30 Yountville, CA

Sunday, December 1 Folsom, CA

Tuesday, December 3 Loveland, CO

Wednesday, December 4 Lincoln, NE

Thursday, December 5 Lincoln, NE

Friday, December 6 St Louis, MO

Saturday, December 7 Minneapolis, MN

Sunday, December 8 Seattle, WA

Tuesday, December 10 Cincinnati, OH

Wednesday, December 11 Cincinnati, OH

Thursday, December 12 Ft Wayne, IN

Friday, December 13 Rockford, IL

Saturday, December 14 Cleveland, OH

Sunday, December 15 Glenside, PA

Monday, December 16 Charlottesville, VA

Tuesday, December 17 Johnstown, PA

Wednesday, December 18 N Tonawanda, NY

Thursday, December 19 Columbia, SC

Friday, December 20 Huntsville, AL

Saturday, December 21 Birmingham, AL

Sunday, December 22 Knoxville, TN

Monday, December 23 Chattanooga, TN

Thursday, December 26 Milwaukee, WI

Friday, December 27 Denver, CO

Saturday, December 28 San Diego, CA

Sunday, December 29 Phoenix, AZ

Monday, December 30 Phoenix, AZ

Tuesday, December 31 Phoenix, AZ

Pianist Jim Brickman Celebrates the Holidays and 25 Years of Making Music with 'A Christmas Celebration'

Instrumental Music Phenomenon Joins the Elite Ranks of Pandora's Billionaires Club

Grammy-nominated pianist, songwriter, and instrumental music phenomenon Jim Brickman is ringing in the holiday season with A Christmas Celebration, a captivating collection of Christmas songs. The album's release comes as Brickman celebrates 25 years of magical live performances, chart-topping albums, and recordings that have revolutionized the popularity of instrumental music.

Release on October 25th on Green Hill Productions, A Christmas Celebration features Brickman's enchanting piano joined by an all-star cast of guest vocalists. They include Canadian pop/soul singer Luke McMaster, who appears on "Raise a Glass" and "Merry Christmas, Beautiful" as well as American singer/songwriter Five for Fighting on "Christmas Where You Are," a powerful holiday salute to American troops serving around the world.

Among the tracks on the album are heart-warming instrumental originals such as "Ice Skating" and "Holly, Ivy, and Mistletoe," as well as the classic "Feliz Navidad," which will be hitting the airwaves as the first radio single. A Christmas Celebration also features new versions of the Brickman-penned Christmas classics "The Gift" (co-written with Tom Douglas and originally recorded by Collin Raye and Susan Ashton) and "That Silent Night" (first recorded with Kenny Rogers).

The release of A Christmas Celebration comes as Brickman joins Pandora's Billionaires Club, celebrating 1.8 billion lifetime streams on the platform. The honor is the latest on the list of Brickman's accolades; throughout his career, the chart-topping pianist and songwriter has earned 22 #1 albums, 5 #1 songs, and 32 Top 20 radio singles. In addition, Brickman has garnered Grammy nominations for his albums Peace (2003) and Faith (2009), a Gospel Music Association Dove Award, two SESAC Songwriter of the Year Awards, and a Canadian Country Music Award.

Brickman has also collaborated with a long list of phenomenal musicians including Lady Antebellum, Johnny Mathis, John Oates, Herb Alpert, Kenny Loggins, Martina McBride, Olivia Newton-John, Dave Koz, and more. In addition to his musical compositions, Brickman is the author of three best-selling books and the host of "The Jim Brickman Show," the popular radio show and Pandora podcast on which he has interviewed A-list music superstars from Steve Perry to Dolly Parton.

In his 25 years of making music, Brickman has captured the hearts of 20 million people who have attended his live performances, including 30 live holiday concerts. This holiday season is no exception; Brickman will be bringing holiday memories and Christmas cheer to audiences across the nation with a 25-city A Christmas Celebration tour.





Related Articles Shows View More Philadelphia Stories

More Hot Stories For You