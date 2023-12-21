Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards

Jennifer Childs And Scott Greer to Star In World Premiere Co-Production Of THE FLATLANDERS at Plays & Players Theater

A comedic romp about a couple's relationship during a Poconos blizzard. Running Jan 25-Feb 18, 2024 at Plays & Players Theater.

By: Dec. 21, 2023

POPULAR

BWW Q&A: Julia Udine of Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Walnut Street Theatre Photo 1 BWW Q&A: Julia Udine of Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Walnut Street Theatre
BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards; 13 THE MUSICAL, 12 CHAIRS, Newtown Arts Company & More Photo 2 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards; 13 THE MUSICAL, 12 CHAIRS, Newtown Arts Company & More Lead!
GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY National Tour is Coming to the Forrest Theatre in February Photo 3 GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY National Tour is Coming to the Forrest Theatre in February
Art-Reach Receives Over $1 Million in Philanthropic Funding for Project 76 Photo 4 Art-Reach Receives Over $1 Million in Philanthropic Funding for Project 76

Jennifer Childs And Scott Greer to Star In World Premiere Co-Production Of THE FLATLANDERS at Plays & Players Theater

Two of Philadelphia's leading theatrical legends-Jennifer Childs and Scott Greer (who happen to be a real life couple)-are preparing to kick off the new year with a hilarious world-premiere production by Bruce Graham. 1812 Productions, Philadelphia's all-comedy theater company, has partnered with Delaware Theatre Company to present the world premiere co-production of The Flatlanders, a hysterical new play about what it takes to keep the flame alive when everything else is, quite literally, falling apart. The production's Philadelphia engagement, helmed by celebrated director Matt Pfeiffer, will run January 25 through February 18, 2024 at Plays & Players Theater.

Audiences who know 1812's signature humor will enjoy this incredibly brisk and heartfelt comedic romp that puts a chill on a couple's relationship during a Poconos blizzard. Stuck in a cabin belonging to total strangers, "flatlanders" Ronnie and Michael uncover truths, secrets, and new ways to heat things up between them...and if their relationship can weather the storm.

Childs, who is the Producing Artistic Director of 1812, and Greer are partners on stage and off. Besides both performers having celebrated solo careers, the couple have performed and created works together, including the 1812 shows The Big Time, Like Crazy Like Wow, Something Wonderful Right Away, the original This is the Week That Is, Happy Birthday, and Two Outta Three. They've also appeared in the Arden Theatre Company's Midsummer Night's Dream, Taming of the Shrew, Major Barbara, Red Herring, and Charlotte's Web (Greer was Wilbur, Childs was the Goose), as well as the Cape May Stage productions of Silvia, Compleat History of America (abridged), Patsy Cline: A Portrait in Song, and The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde. Childs and Greer have gotten married twice on stage-in Midsummer and Red Herring-and have been romantic partners on stage four times.

The show is a world premiere for playwright Bruce Graham, who won the Rosenthal Prize for his play Coyote On A Fence, two Barrymore Awards for Something Intangible and Any Given Monday, and the Joseph Jefferson Award for The Outgoing Tide. He has received grants from the Pew Foundation, the Rockefeller Foundation, and was a past winner of the Princess Grace Foundation Statuette. The production will be directed by mult-time Barrymore Award winner Matt Pfieffer, whose work has appeared at Arden Theatre Company, the Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival, Theatre Exile, People's Light, and many others.

The Philadelphia engagement of The Flatlanders will run January 25 through February 18, 2024 at Plays & Players Theater; the production will continue at Delaware Theatre Company from April 17 through May 5, 2024.

Tickets are currently on sale by visiting Click Here for the Philadelphia engagement and delawaretheatre.org for the Delaware engagement.

Performance Details: 

1812 Productions and Delaware Theatre Company present

THE FLATLANDERS

A World Premiere Co-Production by Bruce Graham

Directed by Matt Pfieffer

Starring Jennifer Childs and Scott Greer

Part of 1812's Phoebe & Otto Premiere Series

Honorary Producers: Debbie & Bob Fleischman

January 25 - February 18, 2024

Plays & Players Theatre, 1714 Delancey St, Philadelphia

Click Here

April 17 - May 5, 2024

Delaware Theatre Company, 200 Water St. Wilmington

delwaretheatre.org


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Philadelphia

1
THE FANTASTICKS And THE LITTLE PRINCE Extended Into January At Quintessence Theatre Group Photo
THE FANTASTICKS And THE LITTLE PRINCE Extended Into January At Quintessence Theatre Group

Quintessence Theatre Group extends its holiday shows, 'The Fantasticks' and 'The Little Prince,' into January. Don't miss these magical and adventurous productions for all ages.

2
Jennifer Childs And Scott Greer to Star In World Premiere Co-Production Of THE FLATLANDERS Photo
Jennifer Childs And Scott Greer to Star In World Premiere Co-Production Of THE FLATLANDERS at Plays & Players Theater

Don't miss Philadelphia theater legends Jennifer Childs and Scott Greer in the hilarious world premiere co-production of THE FLATLANDERS.

3
Review: Irving Berlins WHITE CHRISTMAS At Bucks County Playhouse Photo
Review: Irving Berlin's WHITE CHRISTMAS At Bucks County Playhouse

The Bucks County production of WHITE CHRISTMAS, starring Broadway performer Jeremiah James, is the stuff Christmas - and earworms - are made of.

4
PCS Theaters Childrens Series Presents JUDY MOODY & STINK: THE MAD, MAD, MAD, MAD TREA Photo
PCS Theater's Children's Series Presents JUDY MOODY & STINK: THE MAD, MAD, MAD, MAD TREASURE HUNT, January 5 - 14

PCS Theater presents Judy Moody & Stink: The Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad Treasure Hunt, a fun and engaging show for the entire family by Allison Gregory (Go Dog, Go!, Ronia, The Robber's Daughter), adapted from Megan McDonald's acclaimed book of the same name.

More Hot Stories For You

Jennifer Childs And Scott Greer to Star In World Premiere Co-Production Of THE FLATLANDERS at Plays & Players TheaterJennifer Childs And Scott Greer to Star In World Premiere Co-Production Of THE FLATLANDERS at Plays & Players Theater
PCS Theater's Children's Series Presents JUDY MOODY & STINK: THE MAD, MAD, MAD, MAD TREASURE HUNT, January 5 - 14PCS Theater's Children's Series Presents JUDY MOODY & STINK: THE MAD, MAD, MAD, MAD TREASURE HUNT, January 5 - 14
Art-Reach Receives Over $1 Million in Philanthropic Funding for Project 76Art-Reach Receives Over $1 Million in Philanthropic Funding for Project 76
GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY National Tour is Coming to the Forrest Theatre in FebruaryGIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY National Tour is Coming to the Forrest Theatre in February

Videos

Watch a Teaser Trailer for Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Walnut Street Theatre Video
Watch a Teaser Trailer for Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Walnut Street Theatre
Joby Talbot & Neil Hannon Unwrap the Delicious New Music of WONKA Video
Joby Talbot & Neil Hannon Unwrap the Delicious New Music of WONKA
The Teen Critics Have Their Minds Blown at EMERGENCE Video
The Teen Critics Have Their Minds Blown at EMERGENCE
View all Videos

Philadelphia SHOWS
Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol in Philadelphia Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol
Lantern Theater Company (12/02-12/27)Tracker
BEAUTIFUL – The Carole King Musical in Philadelphia BEAUTIFUL – The Carole King Musical
Walnut Street Theatre (3/26-5/05)
Our Christmas Dinner in Philadelphia Our Christmas Dinner
Bird-in-Hand Stage (10/26-12/30)
An Evening with Mira Sorvino and Screening of 'Romy and Michele's High School Reunion' in Philadelphia An Evening with Mira Sorvino and Screening of 'Romy and Michele's High School Reunion'
Keswick Theatre (3/03-3/03)
Star of the Day's 8th Annual Gala in Philadelphia Star of the Day's 8th Annual Gala
Star of the Day (1/06-1/06)
Assassins in Philadelphia Assassins
Town and Country Players (7/12-7/27)
A Christmas Story: The Play in Philadelphia A Christmas Story: The Play
Bristol Riverside Theatre (11/28-12/31)
Hadestown in Philadelphia Hadestown
Kimmel Center [Merriam Theater] (4/10-4/14)
Beauty and the Beast in Philadelphia Beauty and the Beast
Walnut Street Theatre (11/27-12/31)
The Lehman Trilogy in Philadelphia The Lehman Trilogy
Arden Theatre Company (3/07-4/07)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You