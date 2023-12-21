Jennifer Childs And Scott Greer to Star In World Premiere Co-Production Of THE FLATLANDERS at Plays & Players Theater

Two of Philadelphia's leading theatrical legends-Jennifer Childs and Scott Greer (who happen to be a real life couple)-are preparing to kick off the new year with a hilarious world-premiere production by Bruce Graham. 1812 Productions, Philadelphia's all-comedy theater company, has partnered with Delaware Theatre Company to present the world premiere co-production of The Flatlanders, a hysterical new play about what it takes to keep the flame alive when everything else is, quite literally, falling apart. The production's Philadelphia engagement, helmed by celebrated director Matt Pfeiffer, will run January 25 through February 18, 2024 at Plays & Players Theater.

Audiences who know 1812's signature humor will enjoy this incredibly brisk and heartfelt comedic romp that puts a chill on a couple's relationship during a Poconos blizzard. Stuck in a cabin belonging to total strangers, "flatlanders" Ronnie and Michael uncover truths, secrets, and new ways to heat things up between them...and if their relationship can weather the storm.

Childs, who is the Producing Artistic Director of 1812, and Greer are partners on stage and off. Besides both performers having celebrated solo careers, the couple have performed and created works together, including the 1812 shows The Big Time, Like Crazy Like Wow, Something Wonderful Right Away, the original This is the Week That Is, Happy Birthday, and Two Outta Three. They've also appeared in the Arden Theatre Company's Midsummer Night's Dream, Taming of the Shrew, Major Barbara, Red Herring, and Charlotte's Web (Greer was Wilbur, Childs was the Goose), as well as the Cape May Stage productions of Silvia, Compleat History of America (abridged), Patsy Cline: A Portrait in Song, and The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde. Childs and Greer have gotten married twice on stage-in Midsummer and Red Herring-and have been romantic partners on stage four times.

The show is a world premiere for playwright Bruce Graham, who won the Rosenthal Prize for his play Coyote On A Fence, two Barrymore Awards for Something Intangible and Any Given Monday, and the Joseph Jefferson Award for The Outgoing Tide. He has received grants from the Pew Foundation, the Rockefeller Foundation, and was a past winner of the Princess Grace Foundation Statuette. The production will be directed by mult-time Barrymore Award winner Matt Pfieffer, whose work has appeared at Arden Theatre Company, the Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival, Theatre Exile, People's Light, and many others.

The Philadelphia engagement of The Flatlanders will run January 25 through February 18, 2024 at Plays & Players Theater; the production will continue at Delaware Theatre Company from April 17 through May 5, 2024.

Tickets are currently on sale by visiting Click Here for the Philadelphia engagement and delawaretheatre.org for the Delaware engagement.

