Jenna Kuerzi Brings Fringe Show To Philly Theatre Week

Actress Jenna Kuerzi brings her critically acclaimed Fringe Performance to Fergie's Pub as part of Philly Theatre Week. Johnny Depp: A Retrospective On Late Stage Capitalism has received 9 stars from various international publications.
A hilarious show with incredible research behind it. Kuerzi captures Depp's Keith Richardsesque swagger.
The rise and fall of the '90s heart throb turned controversial figure is a tale well worth staging, and Val Dunn and Jenna Kuerzi have taken it upon themselves to do just that.
There are 9 performances available during Philly Theatre Week. March 30th and April 2nd , 3rd, 6th, 10th,13th & 16th at 6pm. April 8th and 15th at 3pm.
Fergie's pub is located at 1214 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19107. fergies.com
For more info on the show and Jenna , please visit www.jennakuerzi.com
