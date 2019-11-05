Jazz At The Annenberg Center Presents Messenger Legacy and Joel Ross

The Annenberg Center heats up Philly's jazz scene in November, honoring the legacy of jazz great Art Blakey with Messenger Legacy, on Saturday, November 16 at 8 PM, and introducing jazz vibraphonist Joel Ross to Philadelphia in his headline debut, Thursday, November 21 at 7:30 PM. Visit AnnenbergCenter.org for tickets and information.

Art Blakey's Jazz Messengers was a classic jazz band for nearly 40 years, with a constant influx of only the best young musicians. Now, multiple generations of the group's elite alumni come together to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Blakey's birth and the legacy he created by providing a life-changing apprenticeship for over 200 jazz musicians. This top-notch ensemble is led by Ralph Peterson, the only drummer ever to play in the band alongside the drum maestro himself, along with undisputed authorities of the Blakey tradition, saxophonists Bill Pierce and Bobby Watson, trumpeter Brian Lynch, pianist Zaccai Curtis, and bassist Essiet Essiet. This performance is co-presented with World Café Live.

Twice selected as a Thelonious Monk Institute National All-Star, Chicago-born and Brooklyn-based vibraphonist and composer Joel Ross has performed with jazz greats Herbie Hancock and Christian McBride. Cited as a "bright young vibraphonist on his own rocket-like trajectory" by The New York Times, this rising jazz star makes his Philadelphia debut, performing music from his latest album, KingMaker. Ross is joined by his Good Vibes band, including alto saxophonist and Philadelphia native Immanuel Wilkins, pianist Jeremy Corren, bassist Kanoa Mendenhall, and drummer Jeremy Dutton. Joel Ross will also perform a Student Discovery show for area school children at 10:30 AM on Thursday, November 21. Cameras are welcome.

The Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts serves as a major cultural destination and crossroads connecting Penn and the greater Philadelphia region through innovative human expression in theatre, music, dance, and film, serving an annual audience of over 60,000. The Annenberg Center also serves as a key resource for the arts at Penn, connecting master artists with Penn students in support of and as an enhancement to the arts curriculum. Student performing arts groups are also key users of the Annenberg Center's multiple performance and rehearsal spaces, while also staffing many operational roles throughout the academic year. In reflection of Penn's core values as a world-respected academic institution, the Annenberg Center emphasizes artistic and intellectual excellence, diversity, and rigor in its presentations; prioritizes broad inclusiveness in the artists, audiences, and groups it serves; manages outstanding performance, conference, and meeting facilities; and stresses comprehensive event planning, production support, and customer service. The Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is a major provider of performing arts access for school children and actively engages a broad range of primary, secondary, and post-secondary student audiences and inclusive constituencies from the campus, community, and greater Philadelphia region. Visit AnnenbergCenter.org.





