JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN Begins In October At Pavilion Theatre

Penn State Centre Stage will produce Kimberly Belflower's "John Proctor is the Villain,” directed by Steve H. Broadnax III, Oct. 8-19 at the Pavilion Theatre on the University Park campus.

At a rural high school in Georgia, a group of lively teens are studying "The Crucible" while navigating young love, sex education and a few school scandals. Holding a contemporary lens to the American classic, they begin to question who is really the hero and what is the truth, discovering their own power in the process. Alternately touching and bitingly funny, this comedy captures a generation in mid-transformation, running on pop music, optimism and fury, writing their own coming-of-age story.

Faculty dramaturg Samuel Yates wrote, "The School of Theatre is eagerly embracing the significant work demanded by 'John Proctor is the Villain.' The play challenges us as theatremakers and audiences to confront the intersection of power dynamics and personal conduct. Thematically, 'Proctor' initiates significant threads across the Penn State Centre Stage 2024-25 season, which includes 'Sweeney Todd,' 'A Christmas Carol,' 'How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying,' 'Love's Labour's Lost' and 'Alice in Wonderland.' These productions refuse to simplify complex issues into binary relationships and underscore the importance of holding powerful individuals — and ourselves — accountable for our actions. We invite you to join us in this exploration."

Evening performances at 7:30 p.m. are $23; preview performances at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8 and 10 are $20; and tickets for students are $15. For additional show information, visit the Penn State Centre Stage website. Non-Penn State Arts and Architecture students can see it for free by visiting the Arts Ticket Centre during the week of the production.

