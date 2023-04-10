JCWK Dance Lab Presents DARK ADAPTATION

JCWK Dance Lab has announced the world premier of Dark Adaptation, a multi-media, STEAM inspired collaboration that physicalizes celestial bodies and astronomical research through contemporary dance, music, and visual art. The performance takes place at Alvernia University's Francis Hall Theatre, 400 Saint Bernardine St, Reading PA on April 23, 2023 at 4pm. Audience members are invited to a talk-back with the artists after the performance. More information can be found at: Click Here

"The music, inspired by Gustav Holst's The Planets (1914-1917), does not focus on planets, but instead on the vast array of astronomical elements surrounding us in the night sky, such as black holes and pulsars, and asteroids. Each of the ten movements attempts to portray these objects through music, art, and dance but is rooted and backed by science. We are excited to present this work as it is both unique and a true culmination of S.T.E.A.M," reflects composer and project originator, Dr. Stephen Grieco of Cabrini University.

The 60-minute performance is a combination dance and music concert with projected visual components. Dark Adaptation reflects on the science that our earthly world came from the stars. JCWK Dance Lab artists flow and contract with movement inspired by ballet and hip hop as Grieco's fully-orchestrated music swells and explodes. STEAM education and collaborations incorporate Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math.

"This experience is really meaningful because it is composed completely of local artists. JCWK Dance Lab dancers are all Reading-affiliated and Dr. Grieco is a professor at Cabrini University" says JCWK Dance Lab Director, Jessica C. Warchal-King. "The performance realizes my desire to create high-quality dance performances for and by our local communities while demonstrating STEAM education and collaboration through interdisciplinary research and application."

JCWK Dance Lab artists include Arielle Ridley, Autumn Crane, Cady Monasmith, Jessica C. Warchal-King, Richie Maldonado, Jr, and Sarena Kabakoff.

JCWK Dance Lab combines education/ outreach, physical dance practice, and performance to investigate the ways that dance can be a vehicle for non-violent, positive social change. JCWK Dance Lab works to create Joy, Connection, and Wellness through Kinesthetic stories in Berks County and the surrounding communities. For more information, visit jcwkdancelab.org.