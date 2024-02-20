Isaac Mizrahi, AMERICA'S GOT TALENT Performers & More Are Coming to Bucks County Playhouse

Music and magic — with a dash of celebrity — are on tap at Bucks County Playhouse this March, as the New Hope theatre continues its Winter-Spring Visiting Artists Series.

The March series kicks off with “Always Olivia,” March 1 at 7:30 p.m. and March 2 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. “Always Olivia” is a one-of-a-kind tribute features five costume changes, four decades of music; honoring one of the most celebrated and beloved pop icons of all time; the late – Olivia Newton-John. Featuring Annie Aiello, from NBC’s “The Voice,” “Always Olivia” was a nominee for “2023 Tribute Artist of the Year” by the prestigious Josie Music Awards.

On March 8 at 7:30 pm and March 9, at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. audiences can experience “The Sounds of Soul.” This high-energy music group revives the hits of Motown and beyond with superior vocals and slick dance moves — all powered by pure soul. The show features hits from The Temptations, The Four Tops, Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, The Supremes, Lionel Richie, Tina Turner, Barry White and more.

“The Jersey Tenors” will move onto the Playhouse stage, March 15 – 17. An opera-rock mash-up, the group creates an explosive blend of iconic opera classics with an emphasis on some of Jersey’s finest like Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, Frank Sinatra, Bruce Springsteen, Kool and The Gang, and Jersey Girl Whitney Houston. Showtimes are Friday, March 15 and Saturday March 16 at 7:30 pm, with matinees on Saturday, March 16 and Sunday, March 17 at 1:30 pm.

Fashion icon Isaac Mizrahi will make his Bucks County debut with a cabaret-style show with plenty of panache on Saturday, March 23. Mizrahi will present two shows on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Mizrahi has worked extensively in the entertainment industry as a performer, host, writer, designer, and producer for over 30 years. Accompanied by his band of jazz musicians, the sharp-witted Mizrahi will perform a range of tunes from Madonna and Barbra Streisand to Billie Eilish, Cole Porter and more.

Finally, “America’s Got Talent’s” Chris Funk brings his family-friendly magic show to Bucks County Playhouse on Saturday, March 30 with shows at 1:30 pm and 7:30 pm. Comedy magician, Funk performs an engaging and visceral multimedia experience that has family audiences talking and scratching their heads for years to come. Funk has been featured on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” FOX’s “Hell’s Kitchen,” CW’s “Penn & Teller: Fool Us,” “Masters of Illusion” and Syfy’s “Wizard Wars.” His unique approach to magic has garnered praise for his performances all over the country and around the world.

Bucks County Playhouse’s brings a variety of entertainment to its historic stage through the Visiting Artist Series every year. Renowned and unique performers from across the country (and around the globe) join local favorites for a lineup of crowd-pleasing fare January through April — complimenting the Playhouse’s self-produced mainstage series which is onstage from May through December.



Complete Schedule of Visiting Artists Series Performances:

“The Ugly Duckling” • April 5 at 9 am, 11 am and 7:30 pm

“The Wildcards” • April 6 at 1:30 pm and 7:30 pm, Sunday, April 7 at 1:30 pm

“Take3” • April 12 at 7:30 pm

“Norbert Leo Butz” • April 13 at 1:30 pm and 7:30 pm, April 14 at 1:30 pm

“The Great DuBois” • April 27 at 1:30 pm and 7:30 pm

“Claybourne Elder” • May 4 at 1:30 pm and 7:30 pm

