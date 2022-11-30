Interactive Banksy Exhibition Comes to Philadelphia This Weekend

Banksy Was Here: The Exhibition, an "unauthorized" Banksy exhibition, opens at Philadelphia Fashion District this Saturday, December 3, 2022 and runs through January 31, 2023. Don't miss its arrival and debut in Philadelphia! The experience will plunge visitors into the universe of the enigmatic Bristol-born street artist, offering an incredible journey featuring over 80 genuine and certified artworks from private collections.

This experience and collection will make its world premiere right here in the city of brotherly love, after select pieces have toured the globe in 15 other cities. Tickets are $22.90 and up, with children under four free, and discounts available for seniors, students, military, and groups (15 or more tickets).

The exhibition will take place at Philadelphia Fashion District, at 901 Market St, with the entrance on the outside of the mall at the 9th and Market intersection. Tickets and additional information are available online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2212086®id=3&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fbanksyexpo.com%2Fphiladelphia%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 Banksy Was Here is presented by Exhibition Hub and Fever.



Banksy Was Here invites guests into the universe of one of the most mysterious and elusive artists in the world. The selection of masterpieces as well as a unique virtual reality experience gives Philly residents the opportunity to enjoy a highly educational and descriptive voyage through the artist's world and career.



"Banksy's work allows us to see our everyday world in a different way," said Exhibition Hub Executive Producer John Zaller. "This approach will appeal to everyone who comes to Banksy Was Here, whether they are seeing the artist's work for the first time or the hundredth. The exhibit design provides a different perspective to all who enter: it transports you to a whole other place that is totally unexpected and entirely engaging - similar to Banksy's work."



He continued, "Banksy fans will love Banksy Was Here because of the dedication that our team took to be as true to the artist's approach as we could be. From the moment you enter to the moment you leave, we place you in environments that evoke the authenticity and the irony of Banksy's works while also curating the collection in a way that is accessible to all."



The Exhibition has toured in over 15 cities, and is now coming to Philadelphia to highlight Banksy's most preserved works. The exhibition will feature over 80 original works, sculptures, installations, videos and photos including the classics of the legendary artist. Banksy has been known to question the rules of the game of contemporary art, and is considered one of the main figures of street art. These pieces, which come from private collections and in collaboration with Lilley Fine Art/ Contemporary Art Gallery, will be exhibited in Philadelphia for the very first time!



Zaller said, "Philadelphia is the perfect city to debut Banksy Was Here because of its love of art and its gritty personality. Philadelphians know what they want and they take pride in knowing who they are, just like Banksy. The Fashion District is a fantastic central location right in the middle of the city. And our venue right at the corner of 9th and Market has an industrial and commercial feel that is the perfect backdrop for Banksy Was Here."



Tickets are available for purchase on Fever's marketplace today through January 2023. All ages are welcome. Get ready to embark on a journey to the heart of the artwork of the mysterious king of the streets!