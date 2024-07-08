InterAct Theatre Company Will Host THE PHILLY CYCLE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



InterAct Theatre Company has announced he launch of its inaugural film series, THE PHILLY CYCLE, a compelling short film series with videography by the talented Christopher Colucci. THE PHILLY CYCLE is a groundbreaking five-year initiative by InterAct, made possible through a generous grant from the William Penn Foundation. This project aims to commission, develop, and produce three new plays that spotlight communities underrepresented on both local and national stages. Through this initiative, InterAct will engage hundreds of local residents and employ dozens of local artists, helping to redefine the creation of new plays in the theatre industry.

The film series provides an in-depth look into the process of bringing THE PHILLY CYCLE plays to life. It will highlight the selection of underrepresented Philly communities and the playwrights chosen to collaborate with each community, as well as the identification of community partners who will assist in creating authentic representations. The film series will document community meetings, public and private readings of play drafts, and multi-day developmental workshops. It will also feature interviews with InterAct staff, playwrights, community leaders, and community members, while showcasing the community outreach efforts to raise awareness about THE PHILLY CYCLE. Finally, the series will capture the journey of presenting each PHILLY CYCLE play at The Proscenium Theatre at The Drake.

Featured Communities and Playwrights:

The African American Muslim Community

Playwright: Antu Yacob

In Partnership With: Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR-PA)

Stage Presentation: June 2025, as part of InterAct’s 37th season

The Southeast Asian Community

Playwright: Saymoukda Duangphouxay Vongsay

In Partnership With: Laos In The House, VietLead, Cambodian Association of Greater Philadelphia

Stage Presentation: InterAct’s 38th season

The Nurses

Playwright: L M Feldman

In Partnership With: A network of Philly nurses

Stage Presentation: InterAct’s 39th season

For more information about THE PHILLY CYCLE and to stay updated on the film series, visit https://www.interacttheatre.org/philly-cycle

