InterAct Theatre Company Cancels Upcoming Production of STEAL HER BONES

InterAct Theatre Company has released the following statement regarding its upcoming show, Steal Her Bones:

We were hoping not to have to write this note, but we've made the difficult decision to cancel our final production of this season, STEAL HER BONES by Thomas Gibbons.

While we've had some great news in recent days in regard to flattening the curve in the region, local and federal authorities have made it clear that we need to "keep our foot on the gas."

If you bought tickets for STEAL HER BONES, first of all, thank you - we were really looking forward to sharing this world premiere with you. We will continue to pay cur contracted artists and technicians, and again, you will have the option to make a donation of your STEAL HER BONES tickets, get a credit for a future show, or receive a refund. Details on how to handle your tickets are below.

Two things to look forward to:

We'll be making an announcement about next season's plays soon.

Look out for invitations to online chats between Seth and some of our most beloved InterAct artists. More on that in the next few days.

We hope all of you are hanging in there. We're thinking about you and wishing you and yours all the best.





Related Articles Shows View More Philadelphia Stories

More Hot Stories For You