InterAct Releases Statement About COVID-19

InterAct Theatre Company has released a statement regarding the outbreak of COVID-19:

"InterAct takes the health and safety of our patrons, artists and staff very seriously. Here's what we've been doing and will continue to do.



We're cleaning and disinfecting every day, throughout the building but with even greater attention to high-touch and public areas.

We're eliminating fees for ticket exchanges: If you're not feeling well, just get in touch prior to your performance and we'll be happy to change the dates of your tickets with no exchange fees. Please contact us at boxoffice@interacttheatre.org or 215-568-8079.

We're forgoing physical tickets, in order to pass fewer objects back and forth. No need to print out or bring a ticket. Just check in at the box office.

We're encouraging any member of our organization who feels unwell to stay home. This is always our policy!

We're stocking up on soap. We've got plenty of soap and paper towels.

We're staying open. Philadelphia remains generally healthy, so we're going to keep doing theatre. If recommendations from medical or government authorities should change, we will adapt to those recommendations and communicate any changes as quickly as possible.



More information: CDC Prevention Guidelines, Philadelphia COVID-19 website

We're looking forward to sharing the rest of our season with you. Feel free to reach out if you have any questions!

All the best,

InterAct Theatre"





