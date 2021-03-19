Inis Nua Theatre Returns With American Premiere Of HOW TO BE BRAVE

Inis Nua Theatre presents the American premiere of HOW TO BE BRAVE by Welsh playwright Siân Owen. Starring Alice Yorke, Philadelphia Magazine's 2019 Best Theatre Talent in Philadelphia.

HOW TO BE BRAVE is a whirlwind solo show set in Newport, Wales that is a heartwarming story of motherhood and finding joy even in the most challenging moments. The production will be directed by Barrymore Award-nominated director and Inis Nua Founder and Artistic Director Tom Reing. The theatrical production will be recorded in advance and available for on-demand virtual viewing only from 12:01AM on April 14 through midnight on April 18, 2021. Tickets are $10 - $15. For reservations, visit inisnuatheatre.org.

Single-parent Katie is having a terrible morning: her mom is yelling, her daughter is bleeding, and the smoke alarm just went off. Overwhelmed, Katie runs out the door and on a wild ride through Newport, Wales. Featuring a stolen BMX bike, a quick dip in the River Usk, and an impromptu public dance number, HOW TO BE BRAVE is an uplifting reminder of how our hometowns shape who we are.

Wales Arts Review said, "Siân Owen has produced an engaging, fierce and, yes, brave play that puts women and working-class voices front and centre [sic], and she has done it with a funny narrative that theatrically is a joy to watch."

Director Tom Reing is excited to share this American premiere with Philadelphia audiences. Reing says, "I saw HOW TO BE BRAVE at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2019 and thought it was very funny. The play has a positive message about the strength we find in ourselves when times are tough, and that feels especially important today for our audience."

HOW TO BE BRAVE will be filmed in a COVID-safe manner and available for audiences to view at home. The production will explore where film and theatre meet by having a fully green-screened design featuring interpretations of the real-life locations in Newport, Wales where the story takes place.

"The Takeaway" - Inis Nua's free post-show talk exploring the play's themes and relevant events by guest scholars and theatre practitioners - will be a Zoom conversation between playwright Siân Owen, Director Tom Reing, and artists involved in the production. The Takeaway will be Sunday, April 18, 2021 at 4pm.

HOW TO BE BRAVE will be available for on-demand virtual viewing 24-hours a day, April 14-18, 2021. The production will be hosted on Inis Nua's website and a secure link will be provided after tickets are purchased. Tickets are $10 per individual viewer or $15 per household.

The post-show talk (The Takeaway) with playwright Siân Owen is free and will be held at 4pm on Sunday, April 18, 2021. No additional registration is required, all ticket holders will be emailed the Zoom link for the Takeaway and are welcome to join and ask their questions of the playwright, director, and artistic team.

Tickets are on sale for $10-$15 by calling (215) 454-9776 or visiting inisnuatheatre.org.