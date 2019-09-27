Immersive Experience DARK PASSAGE Comes to Philly

This Halloween season, when the living and the dead come closest together, Pseudonym Productions will introduce DARK PASSAGE, an enigmatic immersive experience exclusive to Philadelphia that opens Friday, Oct. 4, and is scheduled to run through Nov. 2.

Nothing is ever as it seems in DARK PASSAGE, which invites its guests to step into a realm between life and death for a haunting evening of mystery and exploration, filled with Halloween-infused surprises and Instagram-ready moments. Stepping through a mysterious glowing portal, guests will enter a story filled with surreal visuals, intricate sets and roaming performers, winding through a maze of hidden rooms that hide secrets waiting to be uncovered. DARK PASSAGE is a different kind of Halloween experience, designed for those seeking the unusual and unexpected.

Tickets to the DARK PASSAGE experience are available beginning today at www.ExploreDarkPassage.com. Online prices range from $35 for a single evening or $79 for a "season pass" valid for unlimited visits. Tickets purchased at the door range from $45 to $89, depending on availability.DARK PASSAGE is located at 1004 Buttonwood Dr. in Philadelphia's Callowhill area, a short walk from Reading Terminal Market.

The DARK PASSAGE experience begins in the Strange Spirits Lounge, a pop-up "speakeasy" created in partnership with legendary Philadelphia personality Fergus Carey of Fergie's Pub. Perched on the edge of reality, Strange Spirits is steps away from the portal that opens onto the DARK PASSAGE. With cleverly themed cocktails in hand, guests will immerse themselves in an infernal take on the afterlife.

Depending on their curiosity and sense of adventure, DARK PASSAGE may take guests anywhere from 30 minutes to two hours to fully explore - with unlimited access to the Strange Spirits Lounge throughout the evening.

The creation of DARK PASSAGE has tapped into the deep creativity of Philadelphia-area artists whose work has also helped bring to life Terror Behind the Walls and popular escape rooms in the area. The creative team has also designed and produced attractions and entertainment for leading theme parks, including Universal Orlando and Walt Disney World.

DARK PASSAGE was conceived by University of Pennsylvania alumna Sarah Elger, who has designed theme park attractions for Disney and for Universal Creative, including Skull Island: Reign of Kong and Volcano Bay at Universal Orlando. Elger conceived of Pseudonym Productions as part of her UPenn Master of Architecture thesis, and co-founded the company with Ricky Brigante, an immersive entertainment industry expert. He founded and operated the popular Inside the Magic online news outlet that reaches millions of theme-park industry fans worldwide. Pseudonym Productions has also created acclaimed immersive experiences in Orlando and New York City.

"This is the first year we've brought our unique brand of entertainment to

Philadelphia," Elger said, "and we're excited to unveil this new experience that offers an evening we hope is truly something no one has ever seen or experienced before."

For more details about DARK PASSAGE, or to enter the Pseudoverse before stepping into the experience, visit www.ExploreDarkPassage.com.





