Immanuel Wilkins Replaces Keyon Harrold for Annenberg Center Livestream Performance

Acclaimed alto saxophonist Immanuel Wilkins will perform on April 15 in place of originally scheduled trumpeter Keyon Harrold, who is unable to perform. Those who purchased the Keyon Harrold performance have automatically been given access to the Immanuel Wilkins show instead. The live performance at the Annenberg Center will be streamed online and includes an interactive Q&A with Wilkins. Visit AnnenbergCenter.org for details.

About Immanuel Wilkins

Immanuel Wilkins has toured the world, playing alongside jazz icons and leaving impressed fans in his wake. At only 22, Wilkins' sophisticated debut album, Omega, boasts virtuosic musicality and technique with raw reflections on issues that haunt our past and still plague society today. This Annenberg Center headline debut performance by this Philadelphia-area native is not-to-be-missed.

The Annenberg Center's 2021 spring digital season comprises livestreamed performances featuring world premieres and Philadelphia debuts by top dance companies and outstanding jazz artists, collaborative music performances, and screenings of independent films. Designed specifically for the digital stage, the live performances are broadcast using state-of-the-art digital technology from the Prince or Zellerbach Theatre, integrating live chat, and concluding with interactive discussions with the creators and performers. Livestreamed performances are available online for 48 hours after the start time for those who purchased access. Full season calendar can be accessed here.