IRIS' 'I'M OKAY' TEA PARTY Comes To Philly Fringe

Paper Doll Ensemble will present Iris' “I'M OKAY” Tea Party, an absurdist tragicomedy that promises an unforgettable theatrical experience. Created and performed by Grayce Carson, co-founder of Paper Dolls, this unique (interactive) performance invites you to a tea party like no other, where the challenges of chronic illness take center stage with humor and heart.

Showtimes are September 14 at 2:00pm, September 14 at 7:00pm, and September 15 at 2:00pm at Sawubona Creativity Project (1935 East Passyunk Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19148). For tickets visit https://phillyfringe.org/events/iris-im-okay-tea-party/.

Iris' “I'M OKAY” Tea Party is a deeply personal yet universally relatable production that draws from Grayce Carson's own journey with chronic illness. As the host of her annual tea party, Iris is determined to prove to everyone—and perhaps herself—that she is, indeed, still alive and kicking. Despite the relentless flare-ups, obstacles, and musical performance interruptions by her own organs, this tea party will happen, come what may.

"Iris may need you to mask up and sanitize at the door," says Carson, "but it's only because her body wasn't actually built to survive the outside world, and she needs a little bit of help. That's not too much to ask, right?"

Through Iris' comedic resilience and poignant vulnerability, Carson invites audiences to explore themes of survival, identity, and the human spirit's ability to persevere despite the odds.

This production is more than a play; it's an invitation to connect with the unseen struggles many face daily. Whether you have a chronic illness or not, Iris' “I'M OKAY” Tea Party offers insight, laughter, and a chance to be part of a community that values authenticity and compassion. Don't miss the chance to join Iris and her guests at this one-of-a-kind tea party and evening of laughter, reflection, and shared humanity.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Grayce Carson (she/her, author and actor) Grayce Carson is an accomplished performer and a passionate storyteller. As the co-founder of Paper Dolls, she is dedicated to creating innovative and thought-provoking theater that resonates with diverse audiences. Her work often highlights personal narratives and aims to foster empathy and understanding through the power of performance. Carson is a Pennsylvania native now rooted in the vibrant community of West Philly. She is an alumna of UPenn (C'16), where she performed in the Penn Museum and Edinburgh Fringe Festival. With a diverse range of marketing projects, Grayce has collaborated with clients including the Cannonball Fringe hub, Applied Mechanics, Broken Mirror Studio, Plays & Players Theatre, the All Bones Considered podcast, and more. She has performed with ArcheDream for Humankind, White Box Theatre, White Pines Production, GoPuff (commercial), and others. She is also the momager for Pepper Rose, her TikTok influencer pup. @pepperrosepuppy www.graycecarson.com

Sara Vanasse (she/her, Outside Eye) is a theatremaker, actor, and visual artist. Sara holds an MFA in Devised Performance from The University of the Arts (2016) and a certificate from the Pig Iron School for Advanced Performance Training (2015). She is a co-founding member and the Artistic Director of Paper Doll Ensemble. Previously, she has been a creator and performer with Commonwealth Shakespeare Company, Revamp Collective's Artist's Lab, The Hopefuls, Antigravity Theatre Project, Automatic Arts, Beacon Theatre Productions, Butter & Serve Theatre Company, and The National Theatre Institute at the O'Neill Theatre Centre. Love to Luke, Carl, & Gus.

Paige Zubel (they/them, playwriting consultant) is a Philadelphia-based playwright, dramaturg, and producer. Their plays have been developed and produced by 50+ companies internationally, including Berridge Conservatory (AMOS AND THE STARS, France), Normal Ave (DEAD MEAT, NYC), and What If? Productions (A STRING BETWEEN MAN AND THE WORLD, NC). Her plays and prose have been published by houses including Smith & Krause, One Act Play Depot, and Hashtag Queer. Commissions include companies Tiny Dynamite (PA), Revolution Shakespeare (PA), and Normal Ave (NYC). In the 2018-2019 season, they were the National New Play Network Producer in Residence at InterAct Theatre Company. She is the Associate Artistic Director of Shakespeare in Clark Park and Resident Dramaturg of Paper Doll Ensemble. They sit on the Artistic Advisory Board of Paper Doll Ensemble. Writer's groups: PlayPenn's The Foundry, class of 2020; InterAct Theatre Company Core Playwright, class of 2021; Philadelphia Theatre Company Playwriting Fellow, 2021.

Amanda Jensen (she/her, Lighting and Set Designer) is a Philadelphia based lighting designer and founding member of Paper Doll Ensemble. Amanda has designed for 1812 Productions (This is the Week That Is), The Arden (No Child, Treasure Island, Snow White), Theatre Exile (Really, D-Pad, Abandon), The Lantern (The Heir Apparent, The Lifespan of a Fact), Inis Nua (A Hundred Words For Snow, Monster In The Hall), Almanac (Xoxo Moongirl, Communitas), Missing Bolts Theatre Co. (Rail), and Delaware Shakespeare Co. (Midsummer, Tempest). Her design work in lighting was exhibited at the 2019 Prague Quadrennial as part of the USITT/USA exhibition of professional designers.

Eleanor Safer (she/her, stage manager) is a freelance, Philly-based stage manager. Management credits include: Two Gents [SCP], The Hound of the Baskervilles [Theatre Horizon, Gretna Theatre Company], The Rivals [Bristol Riverside Theatre], Egoli, The Lydie Breeze Trilogy [EgoPo Classic Theatre]. During the pandemic, Eleanor co-produced the Going Viral Festival, which digitally produced 25 new plays and showcased over 100 artists. She was also the assistant producer of the 2018 International Fringe Festival in Be'er Sheva, Israel. Elle enjoys reading, attending Renn Faire, and good restaurants with good company.

ABOUT PAPER DOLL ENSEMBLE

Paper Doll Ensemble is a feminist theatre collective founded in 2017 by Amanda Jensen, Sara Vanasse, and Grayce Carson. Paper Dolls devise original work that combines comedy, dance theatre, and visual art to create captivating worlds with character-driven narratives that illuminate the absurdity of everyday life and our political climate. Their work has been featured at Plays & Players Theatre in Center City, the Philly Fringe Festival, Ukraine Fringe, Alabama International Fringe, and "East to Edinburgh" with 59E59 Theaters in New York. For more, visit paperdollensemble.com

