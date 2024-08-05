I WILL EAT YOU ALIVE Will Make Its Philadelphia Premiere Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Interrobang Productions' I Will Eat You Alive, written & directed by Katie Hileman, will make its Philadelphia premiere in co-production with Cannonball Festival at the Philadelphia Fringe Festival September 21-29, 2024

Following a successful run at Baltimore's experimental theatre lab, The Voxel, Katie Hileman's I Will Eat You Alive will make its Philadelphia premiere in a co-production with Cannonball Festival at the Philadelphia Fringe Festival this September. Inspired by a series of interviews conducted between fat playwright, Katie Hileman, and a community of self-identified fat people, I Will Eat You Alive puts fat women and their stories front and center, challenging the historically negative portrayal of fat people in media and entertainment.

A one-act play in the form of a dinner party, audiences are cordially invited by three fat women to “celebrate” one's decision to lose weight. The “delicious” five course “meal” confronts diet culture, fatphobia, and what it's really like to be a fat woman the age of Ozempic. A limited number of seats are available on stage at the dinner table for audience members to partake in this meal with the actors, immersing them in the world of the play.

In addition to five performances at Philadelphia's Icebox Project Space, Interrobang and Cannonball will also host a FREE Plus Size Clothing Swap on Sunday, September 22 from 10am - 12pm at the venue. Participants bringing clothes to swap are asked to bring clothing size XL and larger. Attendees do not have to bring clothes to swap.

Before leaving for Philadelphia, Interrobang will host three send-off performances September 13-15 at Submersive Productions' performance space, SubHub, located in the Hampden neighborhood of Baltimore City. Tickets for both Baltimore and Philadelphia performances start at $5.

