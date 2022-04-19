Historically Informed Performance Of Bach's 'Easter Oratorio' Performed By Choral Arts Philadelphia

Choral Arts Philadelphia, the Philadelphia Bach Collegium, and Artistic Director Matthew Glandorf will perform J.S. Bach's Oster-Oratorium BWV 249.

Produced as part of CAP's acclaimed Bach@7 series, this performance features full chorus, period orchestra, and soloists Kathryn Radakovitch, Clara Swartzentruber, Julianne Baird, Lauren Kelly, Eva Kastner-Puschl, Colin Doyle, Jean Bernard Cerin, Samuel Barge, and CodyRay Caho in Rittenhouse's Church of the Holy Trinity on May 4, 2022 at 7PM.

"It is thrilling to have the full chorus, soloists and Bach Collegium of Philadelphia back performing the work of J.S. Bach which is the cornerstone of our repertoire," Artistic Director Matthew Glandorf says. He continues, "The Easter Oratorio was revised by the composer several times during his lifetime. Unlike his other works in the genre, Bach does not rely on a traditional Evangelist who tells the story, but the soloists represent the two Marys and the apostles Peter and John in the recitatives. Bookending the Easter Oratorio we will present the Agnus Dei and Dona Nobis Pacem from the B Minor Mass. I believe this music never ceases to be relevant in a world that needs to hear a message of hope, joy and a fervent prayer for peace."

Glandorf is celebrating his 17th season with CAP, and 14th season as Artistic Director and is looking forward to CAP's next season which is Choral Art's 40th Season. "We're so excited to announce next season. We have HUGE collaborators, composer celebrations, and we're even starting new education and EDI initiatives to develop audiences and expand our internal horizons."



For this concert, CAP is also excited to announce their newest series ChoralU(niversity). Audience members attending this concert will have the opportunity to arrive early and hear Matthew Glandorf talk about the history of Bach, the Oster-Oratorium, and how it pertains to today and the complex world we're living in. Glandorf is a member of the Musical Studies Faculty at The Curtis Institute of Music. "As the world is more confusing now than ever before, music has not only the power to heal, but the power to curate understanding and grows communities," Glandorf said. "We're really looking to expand this type of programming next season," says Managing Director Mike Hogue. "We understand the need to define a new path forward and education is the cornerstone of that pathway."

Bach's Easter Oratorio

Wednesday, May 4, 2021 | 7:00 PM

Church of the Holy Trinity Rittenhouse

1904 Walnut Street

Philadelphia, PA 19103

For more information visit our website - choralarts.com

Additional Info: info@choralarts.com

Choral Arts Philadelphia is an ensemble of professional and avocational musicians. Inspired by the works of J.S. Bach, we present historically informed performances, explore new music, and engage the community in innovative ways.

Making music since 1982, Choral Arts Philadelphia actively participates in the region's musical community by celebrating the talents of our local professional and amateur musicians. As One of Philadelphia's Premiere Early Music Ensembles, Choral Arts Philadelphia presents concert experiences that delight and engage the community as well as contribute to their appreciation of the early music repertoire. Choral Arts Philadelphia is committed to musical excellence, historically informed performance practices, and furthering the great tradition of choral music. choralarts.com