Hedgerow Theatre Kicks Off February With COWBOY VERSUS SAMURAI

Hedgerow Theatre Company will present its upcoming production of Cowboy Versus Samurai. Running February 9th - February 27th, director Cat Ramirez's take on playwright Michael Golamco's early-2000s romantic comedy is filled with notes of identity, community, and love. This midwestern modern adaptation of Cyrano de Bergerac is sure to warm your heart!

Travis, a high school English teacher, makes up one half of the total Asian American population of small-town Breakneck, Wyoming. His life has settled into an easy balance with his two friends--Chester, a wannabe Asian rights activist, and Del, a down-on-his-luck rancher's son. Their friendships and perceptions of the world are put to the test with the arrival of Veronica Lee, a Korean American biology teacher from NYC. Love letters and love triangles ensue in a fast-paced, witty whirlwind.

Returning to the Hedgerow stage from last fall's production of The Weir is actor Tyler Elliot as Travis. Joining him on the stage is Barrymore nominated performer and playwright, Stephanie Kyung Sun Walters, as Veronica Lee. Arthur Robinson makes a Hedgerow debut as Chester while actor David Pica (Three Sisters, 2019) returns to the Hedgerow stage to play Del.

For director Cat Ramirez, "Cowboy Versus Samurai is a play about finding community and the vulnerability, messiness, and personal growth that comes along with that search." Hedgerow's Board President Ann Byun shares, "We are eager to laugh and delight in this comedy. And we are especially excited to elevate the work of so many wonderfully talented Asian American artists including actors, stage manager, director, designers, dramaturgs. This is quite a team."

Hedgerow Theatre has partnered with the collective Philadelphia Asian Performing Artists (PAPA) for additional programming, including pre-show networking opportunities for all local artists of Pan-Asian descent. "I think the planned programming ties so well with the actual theme of Cowboy Versus Samurai. I'm looking forward to the future art and friendships it will lead to!" says Crys Clemente, PAPA's Associate Producer.

Cowboy Versus Samurai runs at Hedgerow Theatre from February 9th - February 27th. This production has been delayed from its previously announced run of January 19th - February 6th. Hedgerow Theatre is located at 64 Rose Valley, Rd, Media, PA 19063.