Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Hedgerow Theatre Company's GOOD GRIEF Earns Grant From National Endowment For The Arts

This grant is one of 71 Pennsylvania Grantees for competitive Arts Projects awards announced by the NEA as part of its first round of fiscal year 2023 grants.

Feb. 01, 2023  
Hedgerow Theatre Company's GOOD GRIEF Earns Grant From National Endowment For The Arts

Hedgerow Theatre Company has been awarded a Grants for Arts Projects award by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) in the amount of $10,000. This grant will support the Philadelphia premiere of Ngozi Anyanwu's Good Grief. This grant is one of 71 Pennsylvania Grantees for competitive Arts Projects awards announced by the NEA as part of its first round of fiscal year 2023 grants.

"It is a tremendous honor to receive NEA support for Good Grief," celebrates Marcie Bramucci, Hedgerow's Executive Artistic Director. "This luminous work bursts with heart and humor, and as the first production in Hedgerow's 100th season, we are thrilled to open this suburban Philly story here at home for its regional premiere with an exceptionally talented team of artists and to forge the meaningful community connections this play inspires."

Hedgerow's legacy of producing bold works dates back to its founding. Bramucci notes, "Ngozi's whole-hearted, cosmic play and uncanny individual voice root us firmly in that continued ambition."

"The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support arts projects in communities nationwide," said NEA Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, PhD. "Projects such as this one with Hedgerow Theatre strengthen arts and cultural ecosystems, provide equitable opportunities for arts participation and practice, and contribute to the health of our communities and our economy.

A rising star in American Theatre, Ngozi Anyanwu, grew up in Bucks County, where the play takes place. Good Grief, Anyanwu's semi-autobiographical coming-of-self-story set in Bensalem, PA, runs February 8-26, with opening night kicking off on Friday, February 10, at 7:30 p.m. Good Grief is co-directed by Zuhairah McGiil and Phillip Brown, who also star in the show. The cast includes Morgan Charéce Hall as Nkechi; Dell Jackson as MJG; Robbie Riggles as Bro; Susan Wefel as Neighbor; and James Ofalt as JD.


In this humorous and heartbreaking contemporary work, the young Nkechi explores the loss of her high school love in her childhood home in the Philly suburbs. The play-which The New York Times declares "reaches for the stars within the darkness"-traverses the liminal space between the past and the present while navigating the process of grief and loss with charm and poignancy.

Tickets cost $20-$35 and are available online www.hedgerowtheatre.org. All shows are performed at Hedgerow Theatre located at 64 Rose Valley Rd in Media, PA.

For more information on other projects included in the NEA's grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Philadelphia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 



Ensemble 20/21 Presents MUSIC OF THE EARTH, February 11 Photo
Ensemble 20/21 Presents MUSIC OF THE EARTH, February 11
Ensemble 20/21 presents “Music of the Earth,” the second of three programs in the contemporary music ensemble's bold and eclectic 2022–23 season, on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 8:00 p.m., in Gould Rehearsal Hall at the Curtis Institute of Music.
Elements Music & Arts Festival Announces Phase One Lineup For 6th Edition Photo
Elements Music & Arts Festival Announces Phase One Lineup For 6th Edition
Elements Music & Arts Festival, the Northeast's premier boutique festival experience, has announced the phase one lineup for its 2023 edition.
Founding Fathers Debuts Giant New Sports Bar and Restaurant in Time for Super Bowl Photo
Founding Fathers Debuts Giant New Sports Bar and Restaurant in Time for Super Bowl
One of Philadelphia's most popular and iconic sports bars is expanding to Bucks County with a new restaurant, grill, sports bar and event/banquet space.
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards
The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.

More Hot Stories For You


Penn Live Arts To Present VOCES8, Martha Graham Dance Company and More In February 2023Penn Live Arts To Present VOCES8, Martha Graham Dance Company and More In February 2023
January 27, 2023

Penn Live Arts has released its February 2023 Calendar of Events. Get full details!
Alanna Smith, Matthew Amira & More to Star in CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF at Walnut Street TheatreAlanna Smith, Matthew Amira & More to Star in CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF at Walnut Street Theatre
January 27, 2023

Walnut Street Theatre is continuing its 214th season with a Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece in Tennessee Williams’ Cat on a Hot Tin Roof. The production begins previews February 14, opens February 22, and continues through March 12, 2023, on the Walnut’s Mainstage.
Joseph Quinn, Christina Ricci, Sam Raimi & More to Join FAN EXPO PhiladelphiaJoseph Quinn, Christina Ricci, Sam Raimi & More to Join FAN EXPO Philadelphia
January 27, 2023

FAN EXPO Philadelphia will feature Joseph Quinn, Christina Ricci, Sam Raimi and more, and will take place June 2-4 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.
Music Director Yannick Nezet-Seguin And The Philadelphia Orchestra Announce 2023-24 SeasonMusic Director Yannick Nezet-Seguin And The Philadelphia Orchestra Announce 2023-24 Season
January 26, 2023

The GRAMMY Award–winning Philadelphia Orchestra and Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin have announced a musical journey of discovery, beauty, and inspiration: the 2023–24 season.
Photos: Cast Of A SOLDIER'S PLAY Joins Charles Fuller's Family At Dedication Of The Fuller Theater At Roman Catholic High SchoolPhotos: Cast Of A SOLDIER'S PLAY Joins Charles Fuller's Family At Dedication Of The Fuller Theater At Roman Catholic High School
January 26, 2023

Philadelphia’s Roman Catholic High School officially renamed its current Black Box Theatre in the Howard Center for the Performing Arts as the Fuller Theatre, in honor of the late Charles Fuller, a school alumnus and Philadelphia-born playwright of the Pulitzer Prize-winning and Tony Award-winning Best Revival of a Play, A SOLDIER’S PLAY, playing at Philadelphia’s Forrest Theatre through January 29. See photos from the ceremony!
share