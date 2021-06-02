HEEERE'S TONY! Now Streaming At Act II Playhouse

Act II Playhouse in Ambler is now streaming "Heeere's Tony!", their final virtual production of the 2020-2021 season. The show is conceived as an unscripted late-night television talk show with a full-length guest interview, Special Guest appearance, a musical guest performance, and a fast-paced character comedy sketch.

"I grew up watching and learning from the late-night legends," said Tony Braithwaite, Artistic Director. "This style was a uniquely American invention and Johnny Carson was a favorite in terms of his own comedic talent, plus what he could bring out in guests seated on his famous couch. I wanted to bring that experience to our stage and to our audiences, then put a local spin on it."

Braithwaite interviews guests Rob McClure, the Philadelphia-based actor currently on pandemic hiatus from his starring role in "Mrs. Doubtfire" on Broadway who shares behind-the-scenes lore including how he won the coveted role of the now iconic Scottish nanny; and musical guest Gianna Yanelli, originally from the Main Line in Pennsylvania and most recently appearing in "Mean Girls" on Broadway and in "Comedy Tonight!" at Act II Playhouse. Yanelli performs, plus tells the story of the audition journey that landed her first role on Broadway. A Special Guest appearance is made by the Honorable Jeanne Sorg, Mayor of Ambler, who offers the authentic small town point-of-view and shares how she beat the former President in his attempted bid for Mayor. The sidekick role is filled by Howie Brown, most recently in "A Very Act II Playhouse Holiday Special", along with musical accompaniment by Sonny Leo, also most recently in 'Holiday Special'. Braithwaite and Brown also team-up for a character comedy sketch.

"I especially love the improvisation that goes along with this format," continued Braithwaite. "You may have a plan on where you want the interview to go, but you need to be ready to respond to the moment." He added, "Putting an unscripted talk-show on video was an interesting challenge because once it's done, it's done. There is not another staged performance the next evening where you might capture a new special moment for a different audience."

"Heeere's Tony!" was filmed at Act II Playhouse with safety precautions in place for the entire cast and video production team. The show features Tony Braithwaite, Howie Brown, Sonny Leo, Rob McClure, and Gianna Yanelli, with a guest appearance by Mayor Jeanne Sorg. Single tickets are on sale starting at $30.

"Heeere's Tony!" streams exclusively through the Act II Playhouse Virtual Theatre. On-demand single tickets are available online at act2.org, or by calling the Box Office at 215.654.0200. Flex Ticket Bundles, group, fundraiser and watch party discounts are also available. The Box Office is closed to retail traffic at this time.