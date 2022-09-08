Ginger Minj to Star as Winifred in HOCUS POCUS HALLOWEEN BASH Tour

After meeting the witches in Hocus Pocus 2, Ginger Minj jumps off the screen and onto the stage this October with The Hocus Pocus Halloween Bash tour!

Join Ginger Minj as Winifred, Gidget Galore as Mary, MR MS Adrien as Sarah (Atlanta, Boston, Philadelphia, Columbus and Orlando), Shaun White as Sarah (Chicago, Portland, Canada, Royal Oak), and Jason Richards as the Stage Manager. Come watch as they pay tribute to the original and the new sequel in this all original, musical spectacular!

Flying into:

Atlanta, GA - September 23rd

Chicago, IL - October 14th through 16th

Portland, OR - October 18th

Canada - October 19th through 22nd

Royal Oak, MI - October 23rd

Philadelphia, PA - October 25th

Boston, MA - October 26th

Columbus, OH - October 27th

Orlando, FL - October 31st (Halloween)

Get tickets at Fruitwineproductions.com