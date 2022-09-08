Ginger Minj to Star as Winifred in HOCUS POCUS HALLOWEEN BASH Tour
After meeting the witches in Hocus Pocus 2, Ginger Minj jumps off the screen and onto the stage this October with The Hocus Pocus Halloween Bash tour!
Join Ginger Minj as Winifred, Gidget Galore as Mary, MR MS Adrien as Sarah (Atlanta, Boston, Philadelphia, Columbus and Orlando), Shaun White as Sarah (Chicago, Portland, Canada, Royal Oak), and Jason Richards as the Stage Manager. Come watch as they pay tribute to the original and the new sequel in this all original, musical spectacular!
Flying into:
Atlanta, GA - September 23rd
Chicago, IL - October 14th through 16th
Portland, OR - October 18th
Canada - October 19th through 22nd
Royal Oak, MI - October 23rd
Philadelphia, PA - October 25th
Boston, MA - October 26th
Columbus, OH - October 27th
Orlando, FL - October 31st (Halloween)
Get tickets at Fruitwineproductions.com