Forrest Theatre Box Office Celebrates Reopening With $7 Tickets To OKLAHOMA!

The public is invited to a special morning as the Kimmel Cultural Campus and The Shubert Organization celebrate the reopening of the Forrest Theatre box office in anticipation of the arrival of the Tony Award-winning production of OKLAHOMA!. For one day only, the first 100 customers at the Forrest Theatre box office will be able to purchase tickets to the show's Wednesday, March 9 performance for only $7, mirroring the same price that tickets cost during the landmark musical's 1943 Broadway premiere. In addition, the Forrest Theatre's marquee, re-lit for the first time since March 2020.

OKLAHOMA! first played the Forrest Theatre in 1945 and last played the venue on October 6, 1979. OKLAHOMA! opens at the Forrest Theatre on March 8 and continues through March 20.

Additionally, Deke's Bar-B-Que will provide delicious food for ticket buyers and prospective patrons while supplies last. Each patron will receive a cup of brisket chili or vegan Sloppy Joe, cornbread, and a mini water. Deke's Bar-B-Que has been serving up Philly's most authentic hickory smoked BBQ since 2010. Deke's is proud to offer their own version of brisket chili and cornbread for the OKLAHOMA! launch.

After the supply of $7 tickets runs out, anyone purchasing tickets to OKLAHOMA! at the Forrest Theatre Box Office on February 7th only will receive a 25% discount valid for most price levels and performances.

The Kimmel Cultural Campus and The Shubert Organization is proud to present the Philadelphia premiere of the reimagined Rodgers & Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA!, running March 8 through March 20 at the Forrest Theatre. The 2021-22 national tour will mark the first time a First-Class Equity production of OKLAHOMA! has toured North America in more than 40 years. Directed by Daniel Fish, this is OKLAHOMA! as you've never seen or heard it before-reimagined for the 21st century, and now the Tony Award winner for Best Revival of a Musical. Funny and sexy, provocative and probing, this acclaimed production of OKLAHOMA! tells a story of a community banding together against an outsider and the frontier life that shaped America. Upending the sunny romance of a farmer and a cowpoke, this OKLAHOMA! allows the classic musical - and our country - to be seen in a whole new light.