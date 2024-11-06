Foil Arms & Hog Bring 'Skittish' World Tour to U.S.

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ireland’s top sketch comedy group FOIL ARMS & HOG bring their Skittish World Tour to the U.S. for the first time, kicking off West Coast shows this week. The prolific Dublin-based comedy trio return by popular demand on their biggest world tour yet with a limited fall run of their new show “Skittish", featuring all new sketch comedy, audience participation and improvisation. Foil Arms & Hog also just announced that they will bring “Skittish” back to NORTH AMERICA for more dates in 2025 including Carnegie Hall in New York City on March 20. Tickets for all shows are on sale now at HERE.

Foil Arms & Hog, aka Sean Finegan (Foil), Conor McKenna (Arms), and Sean Flanagan (Hog), are viral video stars with over ONE BILLION views. While many fans know the trio for their online comedy sketches, it’s in their live show where Foil Arms & Hog really shine. After sold out world tours and sell out shows at the London Palladium, New York Town Hall and the Sydney Opera House, the Irish trio embark on their biggest world tour yet with their new show "Skittish".

FOIL ARMS & HOG “SKITTISH"

2024

11/7 - Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

11/11 - Los Angeles, CA @ Ricardo Montalban Theatre

11/13 - San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre

11/17 - San Francisco, CA @ Warfield

11/18 - Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

11/19 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

11/21 - Portland, OR @ REVOLUTION Hall

2025

3/18 - Washington, DC @ Capitol One Hall

3/19 - Philadelphia, PA @ Keswick Theatre

3/20 - New York, NY @ Carnegie Hall

3/21 - Boston, MA @ Shubert Theatre

10/9 - St. Paul, MN @ The Fitzgerald

10/10 - Chicago, IL @ The Vic

10/12 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Carnegie Library Music Hall

10/15 - Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall

10/16 - Montreal, QC @ Olympia

10/17 - Ottawa, ON @ National Arts Centre

10/18 - Edmonton, AB @ Francis Winspear Centre

10/19 - Calgary, AB @ Macewan Hall

Comments