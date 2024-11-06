Foil Arms & Hog Bring 'Skittish' World Tour to U.S.

They will return to North America for more dates in 2025 including Carnegie Hall in New York City.
Ireland’s top sketch comedy group FOIL ARMS & HOG bring their Skittish World Tour to the U.S. for the first time, kicking off West Coast shows this week. The prolific Dublin-based comedy trio return by popular demand on their biggest world tour yet with a limited fall run of their new show “Skittish", featuring all new sketch comedy, audience participation and improvisation. Foil Arms & Hog also just announced that they will bring “Skittish” back to NORTH AMERICA for more dates in 2025 including Carnegie Hall in New York City on March 20. Tickets for all shows are on sale now at HERE.
Foil Arms & Hog, aka Sean Finegan (Foil), Conor McKenna (Arms), and Sean Flanagan (Hog), are viral video stars with over ONE BILLION views. While many fans know the trio for their online comedy sketches, it’s in their live show where Foil Arms & Hog really shine. After sold out world tours and sell out shows at the London Palladium, New York Town Hall and the Sydney Opera House, the Irish trio embark on their biggest world tour yet with their new show "Skittish".
2024
11/7 - Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
11/11 - Los Angeles, CA @ Ricardo Montalban Theatre
11/13 - San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre
11/17 - San Francisco, CA @ Warfield
11/18 - Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
11/19 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
11/21 - Portland, OR @ REVOLUTION Hall
2025
3/18 - Washington, DC @ Capitol One Hall
3/19 - Philadelphia, PA @ Keswick Theatre
3/20 - New York, NY @ Carnegie Hall
3/21 - Boston, MA @ Shubert Theatre
10/9 - St. Paul, MN @ The Fitzgerald
10/10 - Chicago, IL @ The Vic
10/12 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Carnegie Library Music Hall
10/15 - Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall
10/16 - Montreal, QC @ Olympia
10/17 - Ottawa, ON @ National Arts Centre
10/18 - Edmonton, AB @ Francis Winspear Centre
10/19 - Calgary, AB @ Macewan Hall
