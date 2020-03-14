Find Out Which Philadelphia Festivals Have Been Cancelled Due to COVID-19

The following events have been cancelled, changed or postponed due to following local, state and federal recommendations in relationship to COVID-19.

St. Patrick's Block Party

Saturday, March 14, 2020

By Stove and Tap

At Stove and Tap Lansdale, 329 W. Main Street, Lansdale 19446

Status: The block party is cancelled. At this time, food and drink specials will be available at this time inside. There will be no block party, music, hot dog contest, etc.

Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Women on East Passyunk Panel

By East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District

Status: Postponed until summer or fall - cancelled for Tuesday.

Tuesday, March 24, 2020

QOTA LGBT Happy Hour - Anniversary Event

By East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District

Status: Postponed to the fall, cancelled for March 24

Saturday, April 4, 2020

East Passyunk Easter Egg Hunt

By East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District

Status: Stay tuned as the structure of this event may change. TBD.

Sunday, April 12, 2020

Philadelphia's 89th Annual Easter Promenade

By South Street Headhouse District

Status: Cancelled

Sunday, April 26, 2020

Flavors on the Avenue Street Festival

By East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District

Status: Cancelled

Saturday, May 2, 2020

8th Annual South Street Spring Festival

By South Street Headhouse District

Status: Cancelled

Saturday, May 2, 2020

8th Annual Maifest

By Brauhaus Schmitz

Status: Cancelled

Saturday, May 9, 2020

11th Annual IPA, Champagne and Rose Block Party

By Hawthornes Beer Cafe and Wine Dive

Status: Postponed tentatively to summer 2020

For events after May 9th, please stay tuned. For any questions, please let me know.





