Find Out Which Philadelphia Festivals Have Been Cancelled Due to COVID-19
The following events have been cancelled, changed or postponed due to following local, state and federal recommendations in relationship to COVID-19.
St. Patrick's Block Party
Saturday, March 14, 2020
By Stove and Tap
At Stove and Tap Lansdale, 329 W. Main Street, Lansdale 19446
Status: The block party is cancelled. At this time, food and drink specials will be available at this time inside. There will be no block party, music, hot dog contest, etc.
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Women on East Passyunk Panel
By East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District
Status: Postponed until summer or fall - cancelled for Tuesday.
Tuesday, March 24, 2020
QOTA LGBT Happy Hour - Anniversary Event
By East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District
Status: Postponed to the fall, cancelled for March 24
Saturday, April 4, 2020
East Passyunk Easter Egg Hunt
By East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District
Status: Stay tuned as the structure of this event may change. TBD.
Sunday, April 12, 2020
Philadelphia's 89th Annual Easter Promenade
By South Street Headhouse District
Status: Cancelled
Sunday, April 26, 2020
Flavors on the Avenue Street Festival
By East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District
Status: Cancelled
Saturday, May 2, 2020
8th Annual South Street Spring Festival
By South Street Headhouse District
Status: Cancelled
Saturday, May 2, 2020
8th Annual Maifest
By Brauhaus Schmitz
Status: Cancelled
Saturday, May 9, 2020
11th Annual IPA, Champagne and Rose Block Party
By Hawthornes Beer Cafe and Wine Dive
Status: Postponed tentatively to summer 2020
For events after May 9th, please stay tuned. For any questions, please let me know.